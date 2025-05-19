Lorna Shore Plots 2025 Fall North American Tour to Support New Record

Deathcore titans Lorna Shore are returning to the road.

The group announced a massive run of headlining dates this fall; the U.S. and Canadian trek sees the band joined by The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent, and PeelingFlesh for most shows, with additional festival appearances rounding out the schedule.

The tour kicks-off September 17 in Pittsburgh and hits major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver before wrapping on October 30 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Lorna Shore will also perform at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville and New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester.

ARTIST PRE-SALE BEGINS SOON!

Monday, May 19 at 12pm local time

PASSWORD: EVERBLACK LORNA SHORE @bdmmetal@SOIBandPage@peelingfleshok Tickets Go On Sale Friday May 23, the artist presale gives you first access! pic.twitter.com/w36GxjR5bC — Lorna Shore (@LornaShore) May 19, 2025

Tickets for Lorna Shore’s Fall 2025 Tour will be available through a series of presales beginning Monday, May 19. Citi presale begins at 10 a.m. local time (U.S. only), with the Lorna Shore presale starting at 12 p.m. using password “EVERBLACK.”

Additional presales include AMEX (Canada only), Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Blabbermouth, and local presales, all launching Tuesday or Wednesday at 10 a.m. local. All presales conclude Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. local time.

A general public onsale begins Friday, May 23. Visit Lorna Shore’s official site for more ticketing details, and check out Lorna Shore Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can score seats without service fees.

Lorna Shore has cemented themselves as one of deathcore’s most boundary-pushing acts, known for their blistering technicality and symphonic intensity. Following the viral success of “To the Hellfire” and a string of critically acclaimed releases, the band plans to release I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, which is set to be released on September 12 via Century Media Records.

So far, the band dropped the first single off the forthcoming record, “Oblivion.” Vocalist Will Ramos noted in a press release that “writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we’ve done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what Lorna Shore truly is.”

“I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future,” Ramos added. “A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction.

“This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we’re doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?”

Find the group’s full list of fall 2025 tour dates below:

Lorna Shore Fall 2025 Tour Dates

September 17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 18 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

September 20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

September 21 National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 23 Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

September 24 Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

September 26 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

September 27 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

September 28 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

September 30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

October 3 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

October 4 Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 5 Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center Cedar Park

October 6 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 9 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 10 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

October 12 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 13 San Diego, CA @ SOMA

October 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 18 Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 21 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 23 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

October 24 Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

October 25 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 27 Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

October 28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 30 New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden