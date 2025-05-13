Melvins Announce ‘Stop Your Whining Tour’ with with Redd Kross

The Melvins have unveiled plans for their “Stop Your Whining” Tour, plotting more than 60 shows across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe in 2025. The trek launches May 13 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and keeps rolling through an Oct. 21 finale in Tucson, Arizona, with summer festival stops sprinkled throughout the continent‑hopping schedule.

U.S. spring dates find the veteran trio joined by Napalm Death and Titan to Tachyons as well as Shane Embury’s Dark Sky Burial, while a late‑summer European run features club and festival plays from Brighton to Berlin. The fall’s third leg brings Redd Kross aboard for a coast‑to‑coast sweep of theaters and clubs in 20-plus cities.

Tickets hit the public this week, with a Live Nation pre‑sale for select shows starting Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local using code FREESTYLE. All remaining seats go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local via Ticketmaster. Complete ticketing details are posted on the band's official site.

Formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the Melvins remain revered architects of sludge‑metal’s slow‑burn crush, laying groundwork for grunge while racking up an eclectic discography that includes fan favorites Houdini, Bullhead, and their acoustic double‑album Five Legged Dog. Frontman Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover continue to push boundaries more than four decades into their run.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Melvins Stop Your Whining Tour Dates

Date Venue – City May 13, 2025 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI May 15, 2025 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH May 16, 2025 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY May 17, 2025 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Nashville, TN May 18, 2025 Red Flag – St. Louis, MO May 19, 2025 Metro – Chicago, IL May 20, 2025 The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI May 22, 2025 First Avenue (Main Room) – Minneapolis, MN May 23, 2025 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA May 24, 2025 Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO May 25, 2025 The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE May 27, 2025 Summit – Denver, CO May 29, 2025 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT May 31, 2025 The ELM – Bozeman, MT June 1, 2025 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA June 2, 2025 The Showbox – Seattle, WA June 3, 2025 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR June 4, 2025 McDonald Theatre – Eugene, OR June 6, 2025 Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV June 7, 2025 Cornerstone Berkeley – Berkeley, CA July 18, 2025 Chalk – Brighton, UK July 20, 2025 Reflektor – Liège, BE July 21, 2025 Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE July 23, 2025 Technopolis – Athens, GR July 25, 2025 Rock Im Wald – Michelau, DE July 26, 2025 Blue Moon Festival – Cottbus, DE July 27, 2025 Technikum – Munich, DE July 30, 2025 EUR Social Park – Rome, IT July 31, 2025 Magnolia Estate – Milan, IT Aug. 1, 2025 Poolbar Festival – Feldkirch, AT Aug. 2, 2025 Palp Festival – Bagnes, CH Aug. 5, 2025 Lokerse Feesten – Lokeren, BE Aug. 6, 2025 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE Aug. 7, 2025 Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE Aug. 8, 2025 Große Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, DE Aug. 9, 2025 Tivoli Vredenburg – Utrecht, NL Aug. 11, 2025 Waterfront – Norwich, UK Aug. 12, 2025 Electric Ballroom – London, UK Aug. 13, 2025 Manchester Club Academy – Manchester, UK Aug. 14, 2025 ArcTanGent Festival – Bristol, UK Aug. 15, 2025 XOYO – Birmingham, UK Aug. 16, 2025 Leadmill – Sheffield, UK Aug. 18, 2025 Vicar Street – Dublin, IE Sept. 9, 2025 Yucca North – Flagstaff, AZ Sept. 10, 2025 Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM Sept. 12, 2025 Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO Sept. 13, 2025 Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO Sept. 15, 2025 Bigs Bar – Sioux Falls, SD Sept. 16, 2025 Harold’s On Main – Moorhead, MN Sept. 18, 2025 High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI Sept. 19, 2025 The Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA Sept. 20, 2025 The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN Sept. 22, 2025 A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH Sept. 23, 2025 The Loud – Huntington, WV Sept. 24, 2025 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV Sept. 25, 2025 Frankie’s – Toledo, OH Sept. 26, 2025 Electric City – Buffalo, NY Sept. 27, 2025 CBGB Festival – Brooklyn, NY Sept. 29, 2025 Fete Music Hall – Providence, RI Sept. 30, 2025 Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT Oct. 1, 2025 The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ Oct. 2, 2025 Musikfest Café – Bethlehem, PA Oct. 3, 2025 Tellus 360 – Lancaster, PA Oct. 4, 2025 Black Cat – Washington, DC Oct. 6, 2025 Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC Oct. 7, 2025 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC Oct. 8, 2025 Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN Oct. 10, 2025 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL Oct. 11, 2025 Duling Hall – Jackson, MS Oct. 12, 2025 Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TN Oct. 13, 2025 Revolution! Music Room – Little Rock, AR Oct. 14, 2025 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK Oct. 15, 2025 Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK Oct. 17, 2025 Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX Oct. 19, 2025 The Liberty – Roswell, NM Oct. 21, 2025 Club Congress – Tucson, AZ

