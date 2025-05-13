Melvins Announce ‘Stop Your Whining Tour’ with with Redd Kross
The Melvins have unveiled plans for their “Stop Your Whining” Tour, plotting more than 60 shows across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe in 2025. The trek launches May 13 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and keeps rolling through an Oct. 21 finale in Tucson, Arizona, with summer festival stops sprinkled throughout the continent‑hopping schedule.
U.S. spring dates find the veteran trio joined by Napalm Death and Titan to Tachyons as well as Shane Embury’s Dark Sky Burial, while a late‑summer European run features club and festival plays from Brighton to Berlin. The fall’s third leg brings Redd Kross aboard for a coast‑to‑coast sweep of theaters and clubs in 20-plus cities.
Formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the Melvins remain revered architects of sludge‑metal’s slow‑burn crush, laying groundwork for grunge while racking up an eclectic discography that includes fan favorites Houdini, Bullhead, and their acoustic double‑album Five Legged Dog. Frontman Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover continue to push boundaries more than four decades into their run.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Melvins Stop Your Whining Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue – City
|May 13, 2025
|The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI
|May 15, 2025
|Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH
|May 16, 2025
|Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
|May 17, 2025
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Nashville, TN
|May 18, 2025
|Red Flag – St. Louis, MO
|May 19, 2025
|Metro – Chicago, IL
|May 20, 2025
|The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI
|May 22, 2025
|First Avenue (Main Room) – Minneapolis, MN
|May 23, 2025
|Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA
|May 24, 2025
|Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO
|May 25, 2025
|The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE
|May 27, 2025
|Summit – Denver, CO
|May 29, 2025
|Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT
|May 31, 2025
|The ELM – Bozeman, MT
|June 1, 2025
|Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
|June 2, 2025
|The Showbox – Seattle, WA
|June 3, 2025
|Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
|June 4, 2025
|McDonald Theatre – Eugene, OR
|June 6, 2025
|Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV
|June 7, 2025
|Cornerstone Berkeley – Berkeley, CA
|July 18, 2025
|Chalk – Brighton, UK
|July 20, 2025
|Reflektor – Liège, BE
|July 21, 2025
|Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE
|July 23, 2025
|Technopolis – Athens, GR
|July 25, 2025
|Rock Im Wald – Michelau, DE
|July 26, 2025
|Blue Moon Festival – Cottbus, DE
|July 27, 2025
|Technikum – Munich, DE
|July 30, 2025
|EUR Social Park – Rome, IT
|July 31, 2025
|Magnolia Estate – Milan, IT
|Aug. 1, 2025
|Poolbar Festival – Feldkirch, AT
|Aug. 2, 2025
|Palp Festival – Bagnes, CH
|Aug. 5, 2025
|Lokerse Feesten – Lokeren, BE
|Aug. 6, 2025
|Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE
|Aug. 7, 2025
|Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE
|Aug. 8, 2025
|Große Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, DE
|Aug. 9, 2025
|Tivoli Vredenburg – Utrecht, NL
|Aug. 11, 2025
|Waterfront – Norwich, UK
|Aug. 12, 2025
|Electric Ballroom – London, UK
|Aug. 13, 2025
|Manchester Club Academy – Manchester, UK
|Aug. 14, 2025
|ArcTanGent Festival – Bristol, UK
|Aug. 15, 2025
|XOYO – Birmingham, UK
|Aug. 16, 2025
|Leadmill – Sheffield, UK
|Aug. 18, 2025
|Vicar Street – Dublin, IE
|Sept. 9, 2025
|Yucca North – Flagstaff, AZ
|Sept. 10, 2025
|Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO
|Sept. 13, 2025
|Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO
|Sept. 15, 2025
|Bigs Bar – Sioux Falls, SD
|Sept. 16, 2025
|Harold’s On Main – Moorhead, MN
|Sept. 18, 2025
|High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI
|Sept. 19, 2025
|The Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA
|Sept. 20, 2025
|The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN
|Sept. 22, 2025
|A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH
|Sept. 23, 2025
|The Loud – Huntington, WV
|Sept. 24, 2025
|123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV
|Sept. 25, 2025
|Frankie’s – Toledo, OH
|Sept. 26, 2025
|Electric City – Buffalo, NY
|Sept. 27, 2025
|CBGB Festival – Brooklyn, NY
|Sept. 29, 2025
|Fete Music Hall – Providence, RI
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT
|Oct. 1, 2025
|The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ
|Oct. 2, 2025
|Musikfest Café – Bethlehem, PA
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Tellus 360 – Lancaster, PA
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Black Cat – Washington, DC
|Oct. 6, 2025
|Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC
|Oct. 7, 2025
|The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
|Oct. 8, 2025
|Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN
|Oct. 10, 2025
|Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL
|Oct. 11, 2025
|Duling Hall – Jackson, MS
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TN
|Oct. 13, 2025
|Revolution! Music Room – Little Rock, AR
|Oct. 14, 2025
|Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
|Oct. 15, 2025
|Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK
|Oct. 17, 2025
|Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX
|Oct. 19, 2025
|The Liberty – Roswell, NM
|Oct. 21, 2025
|Club Congress – Tucson, AZ
