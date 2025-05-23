Metallica Reveals First Live Shows of 2026

The metal icons of Metallica have officially unveiled the first live tour dates of 2026 as a part of their ongoing “M72 World Tour.”

“16 Shows. 9 Countries. 4 Repeat Weekends. 1 Unforgettable Tour,” Metallica wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

They’ll appear across the U.K. and Europe, kicking-off a little less than a year from now on May 9, 2026 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. From there, they’re set to perform in cities like Frankfurt, Budapest, Glasgow, and Cardiff before wrapping-up with a two-night stay at the London Stadium early July.

Throughout the brief tour, Metallica will receive direct support by Gojira and Knocked Loose on one-night only days, while Pantera and Avatar will open the show on “no repeat weekend” dates.

“Who knows where we’d be if it wasn’t for certain bands in our lives?” Avatar wrote in a statement on social media. “We can say with a hundred percent certainty that without METALLICA, there would be no AVATAR (hey, look at those two names in the same sentence!).

“If John hadn’t broken his leg, been given a couple of CDs to pass the time, gotten obsessed [sic], researched Lars Ulrich’s drum set, bought a @officialtamadrums kit and convinced Jonas to start a band, Johannes wouldn’t have seen the note looking for a singer and so on, and so on.”

Tickets to the European and U.K. tour dates will be available starting with a fan club presale on Tuesday, May 27, followed by a general sale Friday, May 30 here. Find travel packages via metallicatravel.com.



Find Metallica’s full list of 2026 dates below:

Metallica | 2026 Tour Dates

May 09 — Athens, Olympic Stadium, Greece*

May 13 — Bucharest, Arena Națională, Romania*

May 19 — Chorzów, Stadion Śląski, Poland*

May 22 — Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

May 24 — Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

May 27 — Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

May 30 — Berlin, Olympiastadion, Germany*

June 03 — Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

June 11 — Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary+

June 13 — Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary*

June 19 — Dublin, Avia Stadium, Ireland+

June 21 — Dublin, Avia Stadium, Ireland*

June 25 — Glasgow, Hampden Park, Scotland*

June 28 — Cardiff, Principality Stadium, Wales*

July 03 — London, London Stadium, UK*

July 05 — London, London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support