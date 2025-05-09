Metallica Show Hits Mark on Richter Scale for Heavy-Hitting Virginia Tech Show

Metallica at The O2 in 2017 | Photo by Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The metal legends of Metallica are known for delivering a heavy show, but at Virginia Tech, they hit a new high — setting off the Richter scale.

Metallica played their first-ever gig at Lane Stadium — home to the Virginia Tech Hokies — on their M72 world tour on Wednesday, May 7. According to Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, fans were so hyped during the gig that the jumping up and down actually set off the Richter scale — a quantitative measure of an earthquake’s magnitude.

Virginia Tech fans set off the richter scale when @Metallica played “Enter Sandman” in Lane Stadium ⚡️ (via @hokiesports) pic.twitter.com/fTo203oyLe — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 8, 2025

“Enter Sandman” is already the football team’s game-day hype song. However, students told ABC 13 News that hearing it live was another experience entirely.

“The fact that we’re here, Metallica is playing ‘Enter Sandman’ — they started with it, this stadium’s been asking for it, we all need it,” Virginia Tech junior Wesley Metcalf told the news outlet. “We’re getting it; it’s a great night tonight, and I can’t believe it’s happening.”

Metallica playing “Enter Sandman” at Virgina Tech last night Incredible 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/03ZWv4wyfU — OutKick (@Outkick) May 8, 2025

Ahead of the show, the school also showed appreciation to Metallica; Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry presented the band with No. 25 Hokies jerseys and a No. 72 jersey to honor the M72 world tour.

This isn’t the first time the stadium set off a seismograph; in 2011, a seismograph detected activity during a game against ACC rival Miami, followed by a game against Ohio State in 2015 and a home opener against North Carolina in 2021.