‘Mike and Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam’ to Return Off-Broadway This Summer

The Off-Broadway musical comedy “Mike and Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam” is set to return to New York City this summer for a limited engagement at The Mainstage at the Players Theatre. The production will run from June 19 through July 20.

The show, written by Mark Corallo and co-written and produced by Eileen Nelson, first premiered Off-Broadway in 2021 under the title “Mike and Mindy’s Crazy Karaoke Party.” This summer’s revival, now billed as “Mike and Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam,” is being presented as a reimagined, expanded version of the original production, featuring new material and updated staging.

The principal cast will feature Justin Turner as Mike and Mackenzie Godfrey as Mindy. They will be joined by Emily DeMaio as Aunt Donatella, Sonya Godfrey as Claire, Abril López Ruiz as Nina, Paul Green as Mr. C, Cydney Heard as Lisa, Carmen Romano as Don, Eric May Liu as Peter, and John Paul Durazzo as Pat. Sophia Ross Alvarez will perform with the ensemble.

Peggy Lee Brennan is set to direct the production, with choreography by AJ Heard. The show will feature an original score composed by Bucky Heard and Timothy D. Lee.

Producers are promoting the summer engagement as a “bigger and bolder” version of the musical comedy, promising new surprises for audiences familiar with the earlier production.

“Mike and Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam” tickets and additional information are available through the production’s official website.