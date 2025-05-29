Mora Unveils 2025 ‘LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ’ Tour
Puerto Rican singer and urban music star Mora is hitting the international stage with the announcement of his expansive “LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ” tour. The tour will span Latin America, the United States, and Europe, marking one of Mora’s largest runs to date.
The tour begins July 3 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras and travels across 15+ countries, with arena and festival stops in Guatemala, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, the U.S., and more before concluding in San Juan, Puerto Rico this December. The run includes standout venues such as Colombia’s Movistar Arena, Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi, The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, and two nights at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
Tickets will be available beginning with a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales via Live Nation and Ticketmaster follow on Thursday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale begins Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time via MoraTour.com. Fans can also purchase tickets on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members save big by avoiding service fees—explore listings at Mora Tickets.
Best known for hits like “512” and collaborations with global acts such as Bad Bunny and Feid, Mora has quickly become a defining voice in the Latin trap and reggaeton landscape. His previous tours have sold out venues across the Americas, and “LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ” is set to further establish his star power on the world stage.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Mora “LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ” Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|July 3, 2025
|Bazar Del Sabado – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|July 4, 2025
|Complejo Cuscatlán – San Salvador, El Salvador
|July 5, 2025
|Cayalá – Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
|July 10, 2025
|Amador – Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá
|July 11, 2025
|Polideportivo Alexis – Managua, Nicaragua
|July 13, 2025
|Centro De Eventos Pedregal – San José, Costa Rica
|July 26, 2025
|Costa 21 – Lima, Perú
|July 30, 2025
|Coliseo Rumiñahui – Quito, Ecuador
|July 31, 2025
|Explanada Output – Guayaquil, Ecuador
|August 2, 2025
|Movistar Arena – Bogotá, Colombia
|August 14, 2025
|Puerto De Asunción – Asunción, Paraguay
|August 16, 2025
|Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires, Argentina
|August 22, 2025
|Arena Guadalajara – Guadalajara, MX
|August 29, 2025
|Palacio De Los Deportes – CDMX, MX
|September 3, 2025
|Arena Monterrey – Monterrey, MX
|September 23, 2025
|Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, ES
|September 26, 2025
|Palmetum – Tenerife, ES
|September 27, 2025
|Marenostrum – Malaga, ES
|September 28, 2025
|Plaza De Toros – Granada, ES
|October 3, 2025
|Miribilla – Bilbao, ES
|October 4, 2025
|Marina Sur – Valencia, ES
|October 5, 2025
|Plaza De Toros – Murcia, ES
|October 9, 2025
|Coliseo – A Coruña, ES
|October 10, 2025
|Movistar Arena – Madrid, ES
|October 25, 2025
|Ovalo Feria Ganadera – Santo Domingo, RD
|October 30, 2025
|Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|November 2, 2025
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
|November 4, 2025
|YouTube Theater – Los Angeles, CA
|November 9, 2025
|Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
|November 20, 2025
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX
|November 22, 2025
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX
|November 23, 2025
|Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX
|November 26, 2025
|The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
|November 29, 2025
|The Theater @ Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY
|November 30, 2025
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA
|December 3, 2025
|Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
|December 4, 2025
|Kia Center – Orlando, FL
|December 7, 2025
|Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
|December 12, 2025
|Estadio Bicentenario La Florida – Santiago, Chile
|December 19, 2025
|Coliseo de Puerto Rico – San Juan, Puerto Rico
|December 20, 2025
|Coliseo de Puerto Rico – San Juan, Puerto Rico
