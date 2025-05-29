Mora Unveils 2025 ‘LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ’ Tour

Puerto Rican singer and urban music star Mora is hitting the international stage with the announcement of his expansive “LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ” tour. The tour will span Latin America, the United States, and Europe, marking one of Mora’s largest runs to date.

The tour begins July 3 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras and travels across 15+ countries, with arena and festival stops in Guatemala, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, the U.S., and more before concluding in San Juan, Puerto Rico this December. The run includes standout venues such as Colombia’s Movistar Arena, Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi, The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, and two nights at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Tickets will be available beginning with a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales via Live Nation and Ticketmaster follow on Thursday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale begins Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time via MoraTour.com. Fans can also purchase tickets on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members save big by avoiding service fees—explore listings at Mora Tickets.

Best known for hits like “512” and collaborations with global acts such as Bad Bunny and Feid, Mora has quickly become a defining voice in the Latin trap and reggaeton landscape. His previous tours have sold out venues across the Americas, and “LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ” is set to further establish his star power on the world stage.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Mora “LO MISMO DE LA OTRA VEZ” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 3, 2025 Bazar Del Sabado – Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 4, 2025 Complejo Cuscatlán – San Salvador, El Salvador July 5, 2025 Cayalá – Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala July 10, 2025 Amador – Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá July 11, 2025 Polideportivo Alexis – Managua, Nicaragua July 13, 2025 Centro De Eventos Pedregal – San José, Costa Rica July 26, 2025 Costa 21 – Lima, Perú July 30, 2025 Coliseo Rumiñahui – Quito, Ecuador July 31, 2025 Explanada Output – Guayaquil, Ecuador August 2, 2025 Movistar Arena – Bogotá, Colombia August 14, 2025 Puerto De Asunción – Asunción, Paraguay August 16, 2025 Movistar Arena – Buenos Aires, Argentina August 22, 2025 Arena Guadalajara – Guadalajara, MX August 29, 2025 Palacio De Los Deportes – CDMX, MX September 3, 2025 Arena Monterrey – Monterrey, MX September 23, 2025 Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, ES September 26, 2025 Palmetum – Tenerife, ES September 27, 2025 Marenostrum – Malaga, ES September 28, 2025 Plaza De Toros – Granada, ES October 3, 2025 Miribilla – Bilbao, ES October 4, 2025 Marina Sur – Valencia, ES October 5, 2025 Plaza De Toros – Murcia, ES October 9, 2025 Coliseo – A Coruña, ES October 10, 2025 Movistar Arena – Madrid, ES October 25, 2025 Ovalo Feria Ganadera – Santo Domingo, RD October 30, 2025 Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ November 2, 2025 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA November 4, 2025 YouTube Theater – Los Angeles, CA November 9, 2025 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA November 20, 2025 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX November 22, 2025 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX November 23, 2025 Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX November 26, 2025 The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL November 29, 2025 The Theater @ Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY November 30, 2025 Agganis Arena – Boston, MA December 3, 2025 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA December 4, 2025 Kia Center – Orlando, FL December 7, 2025 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL December 12, 2025 Estadio Bicentenario La Florida – Santiago, Chile December 19, 2025 Coliseo de Puerto Rico – San Juan, Puerto Rico December 20, 2025 Coliseo de Puerto Rico – San Juan, Puerto Rico

