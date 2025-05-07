Mudvayne Plots 25th Anniversary Tour in Support of ‘L.D. 50’

Heavy metal mainstays Mudvayne are marking a major milestone this fall with the announcement of their L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating a quarter-century since the release of their influential debut album. The newly announced trek will see the band bring their high-intensity live show to more than two dozen cities across the U.S., joined on most dates by fellow industrial metal outfit Static-X.

The tour kicks off September 11 at Back Waters Stage in Dubuque, Iowa, and spans coast to coast through late October. Stops include major cities such as Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Boston before wrapping October 26 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MuDvAyNe (@mudvayne)

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Visit the Mudvayne official website for full ticketing information. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees. Mudvayne Tickets

Mudvayne burst onto the scene in 2000 with their debut record L.D. 50, widely praised for its fusion of progressive metal, nu metal, and math rock. Known for their theatrical stage presence and technical musicianship, the band quickly earned a loyal following. After disbanding in 2010, they reunited in 2021, and this tour marks one of their most ambitious live runs since reforming.

Mudvayne L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop Sep 11 Q Casino – Back Waters Stage, Dubuque, IA Tickets Sep 13 Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, IA Tickets Sep 14 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL Tickets Sep 16 Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI Tickets Sep 17 The Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH Tickets Sep 19 Louder Than Life, Louisville, KY Tickets Sep 20 The Factory, Chesterfield, MO Tickets Sep 21 Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha, NE Tickets Sep 23 Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO Tickets Sep 24 Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, NM Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.