NBA Young Boy Announce 2025 ‘MASA Tour’
Baton Rouge rap phenom NBA YoungBoy will step onto arena stages for the first time this fall, unveiling his 2025 MASA Tour, a 27-city run that signals his comeback after a five-year break from live performance.
The trek launches September 2 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and makes its way across major U.S. markets—including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena—before closing October 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, YoungBoy’s birthplace.
General public tickets go on sale Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com, following artist and sponsor presales earlier in the week. Full ticketing details are posted at YoungBoyNBA.com. Fans can also score seats on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members avoid heavy service fees—through NBA YoungBoy Tickets.
Still only 25, YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, already boasts 85 million digital song sales and more than 15 billion YouTube views—figures that make him the youngest artist to log 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and the top RIAA-certified rapper of the streaming era. His latest project, More Leaks, dropped in March, continuing a prolific output that has captivated a fiercely loyal fan base.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Sept. 2, 2025
|American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
|Sept. 5, 2025
|Moody Center – Austin, TX
|Sept. 6, 2025
|Toyota Center – Houston, TX
|Sept. 9, 2025
|Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
|Sept. 13, 2025
|Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
|Sept. 15, 2025
|PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
|Sept. 17, 2025
|Ball Arena – Denver, CO
|Sept. 20, 2025
|Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
|Sept. 21, 2025
|T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
|Sept. 24, 2025
|United Center – Chicago, IL
|Sept. 25, 2025
|Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
|Sept. 28, 2025
|TD Garden – Boston, MA
|Sept. 29, 2025
|Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
|Oct. 1, 2025
|Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
|Oct. 4, 2025
|CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
|Oct. 6, 2025
|Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
|Oct. 8, 2025
|Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
|Oct. 10, 2025
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
|Oct. 11, 2025
|Kia Center – Orlando, FL
|Oct. 13, 2025
|Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
|Oct. 15, 2025
|State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
|Oct. 16, 2025
|Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
|Oct. 18, 2025
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
|Oct. 19, 2025
|Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
