NBA Young Boy Announce 2025 ‘MASA Tour’

Baton Rouge rap phenom NBA YoungBoy will step onto arena stages for the first time this fall, unveiling his 2025 MASA Tour, a 27-city run that signals his comeback after a five-year break from live performance.

The trek launches September 2 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and makes its way across major U.S. markets—including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena—before closing October 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, YoungBoy’s birthplace.

General public tickets go on sale Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com, following artist and sponsor presales earlier in the week. Full ticketing details are posted at YoungBoyNBA.com. Fans can also score seats on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members avoid heavy service fees—through NBA YoungBoy Tickets.

Still only 25, YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, already boasts 85 million digital song sales and more than 15 billion YouTube views—figures that make him the youngest artist to log 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and the top RIAA-certified rapper of the streaming era. His latest project, More Leaks, dropped in March, continuing a prolific output that has captivated a fiercely loyal fan base.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sept. 2, 2025 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX Sept. 5, 2025 Moody Center – Austin, TX Sept. 6, 2025 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Sept. 9, 2025 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Sept. 12, 2025 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Sept. 13, 2025 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Sept. 15, 2025 PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ Sept. 17, 2025 Ball Arena – Denver, CO Sept. 20, 2025 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO Sept. 21, 2025 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO Sept. 24, 2025 United Center – Chicago, IL Sept. 25, 2025 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH Sept. 27, 2025 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Sept. 28, 2025 TD Garden – Boston, MA Sept. 29, 2025 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Oct. 1, 2025 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC Oct. 3, 2025 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Oct. 4, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Oct. 6, 2025 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Oct. 8, 2025 Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC Oct. 10, 2025 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL Oct. 11, 2025 Kia Center – Orlando, FL Oct. 13, 2025 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL Oct. 15, 2025 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Oct. 16, 2025 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Oct. 18, 2025 Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL Oct. 19, 2025 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

Links above direct to either the artist’s official site for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”