NBA YoungBoy Returns to the Stage with MASA Tour
After a five-year break from the stage, chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy is finally hitting the road with his first-ever headlining trek, the MASA Tour. The 27-date arena run will feature special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, giving fans a stacked night of Southern hip-hop when doors open this fall.
The tour ignites September 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas and criss-crosses the United States with stops at major rooms such as Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ball Arena in Denver, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Kaseya Center in Miami before wrapping October 19 at Smoothie King Center in the rapper’s hometown of New Orleans.
Fans eager to lock in seats can register for the artist presale now through Sunday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET. General public on-sales launch Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via YoungBoyNBA.com, where VIP packages (premium tickets, backstage tour, pre-show lounge access and exclusive merch) are also detailed. Complete ticket options will likewise be available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—members there skip the service fees on every order. Grab yours at NBA YoungBoy Tickets.
In just eight years, the Louisiana native has racked up more than 85 million digital single sales, 15 billion YouTube views and became the youngest artist ever to notch 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, while also leading all rappers for RIAA platinum album certifications in the 2015-25 window.:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue – City, State
|Sept. 2, 2025
|American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
|Sept. 5, 2025
|Moody Center – Austin, TX
|Sept. 6, 2025
|Toyota Center – Houston, TX
|Sept. 9, 2025
|Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
|Sept. 13, 2025
|Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
|Sept. 15, 2025
|PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
|Sept. 17, 2025
|Ball Arena – Denver, CO
|Sept. 20, 2025
|Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
|Sept. 21, 2025
|T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
|Sept. 24, 2025
|United Center – Chicago, IL
|Sept. 25, 2025
|Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
|Sept. 28, 2025
|TD Garden – Boston, MA
|Sept. 29, 2025
|Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
|Oct. 1, 2025
|Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
|Oct. 4, 2025
|CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
|Oct. 6, 2025
|Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
|Oct. 8, 2025
|Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
|Oct. 10, 2025
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
|Oct. 11, 2025
|Kia Center – Orlando, FL
|Oct. 13, 2025
|Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
|Oct. 15, 2025
|State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
|Oct. 16, 2025
|Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
|Oct. 18, 2025
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
|Oct. 19, 2025
|Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
