NBA YoungBoy Returns to the Stage with MASA Tour

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

After a five-year break from the stage, chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy is finally hitting the road with his first-ever headlining trek, the MASA Tour. The 27-date arena run will feature special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, giving fans a stacked night of Southern hip-hop when doors open this fall.

The tour ignites September 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas and criss-crosses the United States with stops at major rooms such as Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ball Arena in Denver, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Kaseya Center in Miami before wrapping October 19 at Smoothie King Center in the rapper’s hometown of New Orleans.

Fans eager to lock in seats can register for the artist presale now through Sunday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET. General public on-sales launch Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via YoungBoyNBA.com, where VIP packages (premium tickets, backstage tour, pre-show lounge access and exclusive merch) are also detailed. Complete ticket options will likewise be available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—members there skip the service fees on every order. Grab yours at NBA YoungBoy Tickets.

In just eight years, the Louisiana native has racked up more than 85 million digital single sales, 15 billion YouTube views and became the youngest artist ever to notch 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, while also leading all rappers for RIAA platinum album certifications in the 2015-25 window.:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

Date Venue – City, State Sept. 2, 2025 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX Sept. 5, 2025 Moody Center – Austin, TX Sept. 6, 2025 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Sept. 9, 2025 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Sept. 12, 2025 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Sept. 13, 2025 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Sept. 15, 2025 PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ Sept. 17, 2025 Ball Arena – Denver, CO Sept. 20, 2025 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO Sept. 21, 2025 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO Sept. 24, 2025 United Center – Chicago, IL Sept. 25, 2025 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH Sept. 27, 2025 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Sept. 28, 2025 TD Garden – Boston, MA Sept. 29, 2025 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Oct. 1, 2025 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC Oct. 3, 2025 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Oct. 4, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Oct. 6, 2025 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Oct. 8, 2025 Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC Oct. 10, 2025 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL Oct. 11, 2025 Kia Center – Orlando, FL Oct. 13, 2025 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL Oct. 15, 2025 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Oct. 16, 2025 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Oct. 18, 2025 Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL Oct. 19, 2025 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

Links above direct to the artist’s official site for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket-resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership at https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews using code “TICKETNEWS.”