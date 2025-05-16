Ticketnews Ads
NBA YoungBoy Returns to the Stage with MASA Tour

After a five-year break from the stage, chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy is finally hitting the road with his first-ever headlining trek, the MASA Tour. The 27-date arena run will feature special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, giving fans a stacked night of Southern hip-hop when doors open this fall.

The tour ignites September 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas and criss-crosses the United States with stops at major rooms such as Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ball Arena in Denver, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Kaseya Center in Miami before wrapping October 19 at Smoothie King Center in the rapper’s hometown of New Orleans.

Fans eager to lock in seats can register for the artist presale now through Sunday, May 18 at 10 p.m. ET. General public on-sales launch Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via YoungBoyNBA.com, where VIP packages (premium tickets, backstage tour, pre-show lounge access and exclusive merch) are also detailed. Complete ticket options will likewise be available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—members there skip the service fees on every order. Grab yours at NBA YoungBoy Tickets.

In just eight years, the Louisiana native has racked up more than 85 million digital single sales, 15 billion YouTube views and became the youngest artist ever to notch 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, while also leading all rappers for RIAA platinum album certifications in the 2015-25 window.:contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour Dates

DateVenue – City, State
Sept. 2, 2025American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Sept. 5, 2025Moody Center – Austin, TX
Sept. 6, 2025Toyota Center – Houston, TX
Sept. 9, 2025Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA
Sept. 12, 2025Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
Sept. 13, 2025Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
Sept. 15, 2025PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
Sept. 17, 2025Ball Arena – Denver, CO
Sept. 20, 2025Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
Sept. 21, 2025T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
Sept. 24, 2025United Center – Chicago, IL
Sept. 25, 2025Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
Sept. 27, 2025Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
Sept. 28, 2025TD Garden – Boston, MA
Sept. 29, 2025Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
Oct. 1, 2025Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
Oct. 3, 2025Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 4, 2025CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
Oct. 6, 2025Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
Oct. 8, 2025Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
Oct. 10, 2025VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
Oct. 11, 2025Kia Center – Orlando, FL
Oct. 13, 2025Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
Oct. 15, 2025State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
Oct. 16, 2025Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Oct. 18, 2025Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
Oct. 19, 2025Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

Links above direct to the artist’s official site for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket-resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership at https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews using code “TICKETNEWS.”

