NFL Sets International Slate for 2025, Adds First-Ever Trips to Dublin and Madrid

NFL 2025 International Games Schedule

The league’s global push will reach five countries and four continents this fall, highlighted by debut regular-season games in Ireland and Spain. The announcement comes just ahead of the league’s full 2025 schedule reveal, set for Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+.

2025 NFL International Games

Week Date (local) Match-up Stadium City / Country Kickoff (ET) Buy Tickets 1 Fri., Sept. 5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Corinthians Arena São Paulo, Brazil 8:15 p.m. Buy Now 4 Sun., Sept. 28 Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park Dublin, Ireland 9:30 a.m. Buy Now 5 Sun., Oct. 5 Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 9:30 a.m. 6 Sun., Oct. 12 Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 9:30 a.m. 7 Sun., Oct. 19 Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium London, England 9:30 a.m. 10 Sun., Nov. 9 Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany 9:30 a.m. Buy Now 11 Sun., Nov. 16 Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Madrid, Spain 9:30 a.m. Buy Now

Key Storylines & Ticket Notes

Record reach: After staging five international contests in 2023 and six in 2024, the NFL will play seven games abroad for the first time.

After staging five international contests in 2023 and six in 2024, the NFL will play games abroad for the first time. New frontiers: Croke Park hosts the league’s Ireland debut, while Real Madrid’s renovated Bernabéu welcomes the NFL to Spain.

Croke Park hosts the league’s Ireland debut, while Real Madrid’s renovated Bernabéu welcomes the NFL to Spain. Vikings double-dip: Minnesota becomes the first team other than Jacksonville to appear in two international games in the same season, facing the Steelers and Browns on back-to-back Sundays.

Minnesota becomes the first team other than Jacksonville to appear in two international games in the same season, facing the Steelers and Browns on back-to-back Sundays. Familiar faces in London: The Jaguars extend their “second-home” status with their 12th London appearance, this time against the Rams at Wembley.

The Jaguars extend their “second-home” status with their 12th London appearance, this time against the Rams at Wembley. How to buy: Single-game tickets will roll out as each matchup is confirmed during Schedule-Release week. The NFL’s Ticket Network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and SI Tickets) will serve as the primary and verified resale outlets. (NFL.com)

What’s Next

The full week-by-week 2025 schedule — including prime-time, holiday and playoff-implication dates — drops May 14. Once the complete slate is live, expect an immediate surge in ticket demand, particularly for marquee holiday games and these international showcases.