NFL Sets International Slate for 2025, Adds First-Ever Trips to Dublin and Madrid
The league’s global push will reach five countries and four continents this fall, highlighted by debut regular-season games in Ireland and Spain. The announcement comes just ahead of the league’s full 2025 schedule reveal, set for Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+.
2025 NFL International Games
|Week
|Date (local)
|Match-up
|Stadium
|City / Country
|Kickoff (ET)
|Buy Tickets
|1
|Fri., Sept. 5
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Corinthians Arena
|São Paulo, Brazil
|8:15 p.m.
|Buy Now
|4
|Sun., Sept. 28
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Croke Park
|Dublin, Ireland
|9:30 a.m.
|Buy Now
|5
|Sun., Oct. 5
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|London, England
|9:30 a.m.
|6
|Sun., Oct. 12
|Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|London, England
|9:30 a.m.
|7
|Sun., Oct. 19
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Wembley Stadium
|London, England
|9:30 a.m.
|10
|Sun., Nov. 9
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Olympiastadion
|Berlin, Germany
|9:30 a.m.
|Buy Now
|11
|Sun., Nov. 16
|Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins
|Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
|Madrid, Spain
|9:30 a.m.
|Buy Now
Key Storylines & Ticket Notes
- Record reach: After staging five international contests in 2023 and six in 2024, the NFL will play seven games abroad for the first time.
- New frontiers: Croke Park hosts the league’s Ireland debut, while Real Madrid’s renovated Bernabéu welcomes the NFL to Spain.
- Vikings double-dip: Minnesota becomes the first team other than Jacksonville to appear in two international games in the same season, facing the Steelers and Browns on back-to-back Sundays.
- Familiar faces in London: The Jaguars extend their “second-home” status with their 12th London appearance, this time against the Rams at Wembley.
- How to buy: Single-game tickets will roll out as each matchup is confirmed during Schedule-Release week. The NFL’s Ticket Network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and SI Tickets) will serve as the primary and verified resale outlets. (NFL.com)
What’s Next
The full week-by-week 2025 schedule — including prime-time, holiday and playoff-implication dates — drops May 14. Once the complete slate is live, expect an immediate surge in ticket demand, particularly for marquee holiday games and these international showcases.