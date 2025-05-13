Ticketnews Ads
NFL Sets International Slate for 2025, Adds First-Ever Trips to Dublin and Madrid

NFL 2025 International Games Schedule

NFL Sets International Slate for 2025, Adds First-Ever Trips to Dublin and Madrid

FootballDave Clark20 minutes ago

The league’s global push will reach five countries and four continents this fall, highlighted by debut regular-season games in Ireland and Spain. The announcement comes just ahead of the league’s full 2025 schedule reveal, set for Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+.

2025 NFL International Games

Week Date (local) Match-up Stadium City / Country Kickoff (ET) Buy Tickets
1 Fri., Sept. 5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Corinthians Arena São Paulo, Brazil 8:15 p.m. Buy Now
4 Sun., Sept. 28 Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park Dublin, Ireland 9:30 a.m. Buy Now
5 Sun., Oct. 5 Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 9:30 a.m.
6 Sun., Oct. 12 Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 9:30 a.m.
7 Sun., Oct. 19 Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium London, England 9:30 a.m.
10 Sun., Nov. 9 Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany 9:30 a.m. Buy Now
11 Sun., Nov. 16 Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Madrid, Spain 9:30 a.m. Buy Now

Key Storylines & Ticket Notes

  • Record reach: After staging five international contests in 2023 and six in 2024, the NFL will play seven games abroad for the first time.
  • New frontiers: Croke Park hosts the league’s Ireland debut, while Real Madrid’s renovated Bernabéu welcomes the NFL to Spain.
  • Vikings double-dip: Minnesota becomes the first team other than Jacksonville to appear in two international games in the same season, facing the Steelers and Browns on back-to-back Sundays.
  • Familiar faces in London: The Jaguars extend their “second-home” status with their 12th London appearance, this time against the Rams at Wembley.
  • How to buy: Single-game tickets will roll out as each matchup is confirmed during Schedule-Release week. The NFL’s Ticket Network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and SI Tickets) will serve as the primary and verified resale outlets. (NFL.com)

What’s Next

The full week-by-week 2025 schedule — including prime-time, holiday and playoff-implication dates — drops May 14. Once the complete slate is live, expect an immediate surge in ticket demand, particularly for marquee holiday games and these international showcases.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Football

Other Football News from Ticketnews.com

Welcome to Rockville Reveals Set Times, Lineup Changes

Welcome to Rockville Reveals Set Times, Lineup Changes

Olivia Perreault 17 hours ago
Read More
Sphere Entertainment Reports Q1 Loss Despite Concert, Corporate Event Gains; Dead & Company Residency Continues

Sphere Entertainment Reports Q1 Loss Despite Concert, Corporate Event Gains; Dead & Company Residency Continues

Olivia Perreault 20 hours ago
Read More
Liverpool FC Fans Will Have a Say In Ticketing Changes With New Survey

Liverpool FC Fans Will Have a Say In Ticketing Changes With New Survey

Olivia Perreault 21 hours ago
Read More