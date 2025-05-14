Ticketnews Ads
NFL’s International, Eagles, Cowboys, Lions & Chiefs Tickets Hot Ahead of Schedule Drop

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 2019 Michael Barera, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

NFL’s International, Eagles, Cowboys, Lions & Chiefs Tickets Hot Ahead of Schedule Drop

FootballDave Clark13 seconds ago

It’s May, but the NFL is on the forefront of many sports fans’ minds today, as the league is set to announce its full 2025 schedule tonight. The actual matchups for the regular season have been known for some time, but we’ll only learn when these games are taking place in each city beginning tonight (you can watch live starting at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

Since the matchups are already known, tickets have already been available for almost all games for the upcoming season for several months – though exclusively through season ticket holder tickets listed for sale through resale marketplaces. Single game tickets are available through NFL teams beginning tonight with the schedule announcement.

So what NFL tickets are hot, based off what is known in the schedule so far? Our friends at TicketClub.com shared the early sales data with us, based off of what they’ve seen so far.

Hot NFL Ticket Prices

Early demand signals point squarely at the NFL’s established head-liners. Dallas, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Detroit dominate the top of the resale board, with every one of their marquee showdowns already averaging well north of $800—even before exact dates are locked in. Eagles-Cowboys in Philly is pacing the field at roughly $1,100 per seat, while AT&T Stadium showdowns against the Packers, Chiefs and division rivals are all clustered in the $800-plus range. Arrowhead Stadium appears on the high-price list six separate times, led by Chiefs home tilts vs. Baltimore, Detroit and Indianapolis hovering near or above $950. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is another heat spot, thanks to a Raiders-Cowboys clash already cresting $1,000.

On a per-event basis, the NFL’s International Series is the hottest ticket of all. The Dolphins-Commanders date in Madrid is sitting at an eye-popping $1,325, with the Steelers-Vikings in Dublin next in line at just under $950. London’s two-game slate—Jets-Broncos and Browns-Vikings—plus Wembley’s Jaguars-Rams matchup are all drawing “big game” pricing despite being months away. Factor in soaring season-ticket packages (Chargers $7,950; Raiders $6,973; 49ers $4,956) and it’s clear fan enthusiasm—and willingness to pay a premium—remains strongest around perennial contenders, glamour markets and any contest stamped with an international passport.

Below are the 20 most expensive single-game listings currently on Ticket Club. Average prices fluctuate as the full schedule drops tonight, but these contests are already pacing the market. Click “Tickets” to see real-time availability.

DateEventLocationAverage Ticket PriceShop
11/16/2025Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders (International Series)Madrid$1,325Tickets
09/04/2025Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas CowboysPhiladelphia$1,098Tickets
TBDLas Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas CowboysLas Vegas$1,028Tickets
09/28/2025Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings (International Series)Dublin$946Tickets
TBDKansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore RavensKansas City$969Tickets
TBDDetroit Lions vs. Dallas CowboysDetroit$963Tickets
TBDKansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit LionsKansas City$942Tickets
TBDKansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis ColtsKansas City$940Tickets
TBDKansas City Chiefs vs. Houston TexansKansas City$933Tickets
TBDKansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles ChargersKansas City$906Tickets
TBDDetroit Lions vs. Minnesota VikingsDetroit$908Tickets
TBDDetroit Lions vs. Green Bay PackersDetroit$935Tickets
TBDDetroit Lions vs. Chicago BearsDetroit$935Tickets
TBDDallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay PackersArlington$836Tickets
TBDDallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City ChiefsArlington$843Tickets
TBDDallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia EaglesArlington$816Tickets
12/25/2025Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver BroncosKansas City$651Tickets
TBDLos Angeles Rams vs. Detroit LionsInglewood$646Tickets
TBDKansas City Chiefs vs. Washington CommandersKansas City$938Tickets
TBDJacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City ChiefsJacksonville$867Tickets

We’ll check back later in the week with another update to see how the actual dates of these games may have shifted the market. But for now, we’ll all be paying attention tonight as the schedule details are made available.

TicketClub.com is a resale platform where tickets are available for purchase. Members at Ticket Club unlock access to discounted resale tickets, eliminating the “service” fees that are typical on competing platforms. TicketNews readers can sign up for a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting TicketClub.com/compare/TicketNews.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Football

Other Football News from Ticketnews.com

'Ticket To Summer': Live Nation Launches $30 Tickets for Amphitheater Shows

'Ticket To Summer': Live Nation Launches $30 Tickets for Amphitheater Shows

Olivia Perreault 2 hours ago
Read More
All-In Ticket Pricing Rule Goes Live, Intended to Level Playing Field

All-In Ticket Pricing Rule Goes Live, Intended to Level Playing Field

Dave Clark 24 hours ago
Read More
NFL Sets International Slate for 2025, Adds First-Ever Trips to Dublin and Madrid

NFL Sets International Slate for 2025, Adds First-Ever Trips to Dublin and Madrid

Dave Clark 1 day ago
Read More