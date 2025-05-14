NFL’s International, Eagles, Cowboys, Lions & Chiefs Tickets Hot Ahead of Schedule Drop

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 2019 Michael Barera, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

It’s May, but the NFL is on the forefront of many sports fans’ minds today, as the league is set to announce its full 2025 schedule tonight. The actual matchups for the regular season have been known for some time, but we’ll only learn when these games are taking place in each city beginning tonight (you can watch live starting at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

Since the matchups are already known, tickets have already been available for almost all games for the upcoming season for several months – though exclusively through season ticket holder tickets listed for sale through resale marketplaces. Single game tickets are available through NFL teams beginning tonight with the schedule announcement.

So what NFL tickets are hot, based off what is known in the schedule so far? Our friends at TicketClub.com shared the early sales data with us, based off of what they’ve seen so far.

Hot NFL Ticket Prices

Early demand signals point squarely at the NFL’s established head-liners. Dallas, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Detroit dominate the top of the resale board, with every one of their marquee showdowns already averaging well north of $800—even before exact dates are locked in. Eagles-Cowboys in Philly is pacing the field at roughly $1,100 per seat, while AT&T Stadium showdowns against the Packers, Chiefs and division rivals are all clustered in the $800-plus range. Arrowhead Stadium appears on the high-price list six separate times, led by Chiefs home tilts vs. Baltimore, Detroit and Indianapolis hovering near or above $950. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is another heat spot, thanks to a Raiders-Cowboys clash already cresting $1,000.

On a per-event basis, the NFL’s International Series is the hottest ticket of all. The Dolphins-Commanders date in Madrid is sitting at an eye-popping $1,325, with the Steelers-Vikings in Dublin next in line at just under $950. London’s two-game slate—Jets-Broncos and Browns-Vikings—plus Wembley’s Jaguars-Rams matchup are all drawing “big game” pricing despite being months away. Factor in soaring season-ticket packages (Chargers $7,950; Raiders $6,973; 49ers $4,956) and it’s clear fan enthusiasm—and willingness to pay a premium—remains strongest around perennial contenders, glamour markets and any contest stamped with an international passport.

Below are the 20 most expensive single-game listings currently on Ticket Club. Average prices fluctuate as the full schedule drops tonight, but these contests are already pacing the market. Click “Tickets” to see real-time availability.

Date Event Location Average Ticket Price Shop 11/16/2025 Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders (International Series) Madrid $1,325 Tickets 09/04/2025 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia $1,098 Tickets TBD Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys Las Vegas $1,028 Tickets 09/28/2025 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings (International Series) Dublin $946 Tickets TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Kansas City $969 Tickets TBD Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Detroit $963 Tickets TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Kansas City $942 Tickets TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Kansas City $940 Tickets TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Kansas City $933 Tickets TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City $906 Tickets TBD Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Detroit $908 Tickets TBD Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Detroit $935 Tickets TBD Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Detroit $935 Tickets TBD Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Arlington $836 Tickets TBD Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Arlington $843 Tickets TBD Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Arlington $816 Tickets 12/25/2025 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Kansas City $651 Tickets TBD Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Inglewood $646 Tickets TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Kansas City $938 Tickets TBD Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Jacksonville $867 Tickets

We’ll check back later in the week with another update to see how the actual dates of these games may have shifted the market. But for now, we’ll all be paying attention tonight as the schedule details are made available.

