OVG Breaks Ground on $280M FirstOntario Centre Renovation in Hamilton

Rendering of FirstOntario Centre via OVG

Hamilton’s downtown entertainment scene is poised for transformation, as Oak View Group (OVG) officially broke ground on a $280 million renovation of FirstOntario Centre. The project marks the beginning of a sweeping overhaul to modernize the iconic venue and reposition it as a premier destination for concerts, sporting events, and live entertainment in Canada.

The ceremony, attended by OVG executives, city officials, and community stakeholders, kicked off a multi-phase construction effort that will introduce significant upgrades across the arena, from guest amenities to artist facilities.

“We’re now positioned to deliver to the people of Hamilton a truly world-class, live entertainment facility,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman and CEO of Oak View Group. “This transformative investment will generate substantial economic velocity and serve as a catalyst to the downtown core.”

Originally opened in 1985, the FirstOntario Centre will receive a comprehensive facelift including the addition of premium seating, upgraded clubs and suites, enhanced acoustics, and new food and beverage technologies such as touchless and self-serve systems. Infrastructure enhancements will also be made to the venue’s telecommunications, lighting, and security systems. Backstage areas will see new lounges and production upgrades to better serve touring artists.

The arena redevelopment is a key component of a broader revitalization initiative known as “The Commons,” which includes a redesigned convention center, improvements to the Art Gallery of Hamilton and concert hall, as well as surrounding residential, retail, and office developments.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called the project “a massive re-development” that will help cement the city’s status as a “world-class sports and entertainment destination.”

Canadian construction company EllisDon is overseeing the redevelopment, with design led by Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects. Live Nation Canada is also backing the project, underscoring its potential to draw high-profile performers.

“This is a new era for the City of Hamilton,” said Riley O’Connor, Chairman of Live Nation Canada. “We look forward to bringing more world-class talent to this incredible entertainment destination.”

The arena will remain closed during construction, with a reopening planned for a future date yet to be announced.