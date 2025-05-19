Of Virtue Showcases Evolving Sound, Promises New Music at First-Ever Welcome to Rockville Gig

The metalcore outfit Of Virtue made a splash with their 2023 record Omen, but after a heavy-hitting set at the largest rock festival in North America this past weekend, they proved that it’s only up from here.

The four-piece group, hailing from Michigan, took the stage at Welcome To Rockville on Thursday, marking their first appearance at the festival. Of Virtue performed early-on in the day, just as the sun began melting the crowd, however, despite the heat, fans showed up, singing along to fan-favorites like “Sinner,” “Cut Me Open,” and “Sober.”

Following the set, we caught up with the band, calling their first Rockville set successful — and not their last. This year, they’re also scheduled to play Danny Wimmer Presents’ Inkcarceration, though they said that Rockville is unique, considering it’s on the Daytona Speedway. The group noted that it’s cool to be a part of the lineup, especially considering other artists on the bill that they grew up listening to, like metalcore giants We Came As Romans.

“It’s cool to be on this side of things, rather than being a fan,” co-vocalist and guitarist Damon Tate said. “Because we’re all fans first, absolutely. We always will be. But to also be on this side of things, and be like, ‘Hey, we get to have people be fans of us.’ It’s a very weird, but full-circle moment.”

Throughout the years, Of Virtue said they have taken inspiration from those they look up to — whether that be poets, painters, or others — and they hope fans can find some solace in their music.

“If you are putting out whatever it is that’s your honest and authentic self, you’re hoping it translates in some way,” Tate said. “Even just looking out at the crowd today and seeing people sing along, just having a good time right there, that puts a smile on our face. Shows us, hey, you’re doing the right thing. The right things are connecting.”

The group takes pride in being mental health advocates and has a strong relationship with Heart Support; Tate is also currently celebrating 15 years of sobriety. He hopes that those struggling can take away something from their music, particularly the notion to “just keep going.”

“Life does get very hard and it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing,” Tate said. “Not everything can be solved in just one moment in time, but at the same time, everyone is going to go through their things, and hopefully, you’re not in the position where something is life-altering or life-changing, but if it is, [life] still goes on, and hopefully you have people in your life to look to.”

He noted that those who unfortunately don’t have someone to turn to can still look to bands, artists, poets, or “whoever you connect with” to “find something to latch on to.” As a band, Tate said Of Virtue hopes to “give a little bit of light in times where it could be not so great.”

While the details are still under wraps, fans can expect Of Virtue to drop some new music soon. Drummer Ryan Trinh said that they’ve been “working hard” since Omen was released, noting that “we’re a band that doesn’t ever really stop writing.” After their run of festival shows and gigs this spring, they’re headed back to the studio and said fans will hear some news before their set at Inkcarceration this July.

In terms of sound, Tate said the new music will be a “continuation of what we’ve been doing,” though the heavy moments will “get a little edgier.” He described their sound as “multi-faceted,” explaining that they’re “going further into some of the softer moments and exploring some more of that territory.”

“We have some pretty cool tricks up our sleeves,” he added.

The ever-changing seasons in Michigan offers some inspiration; Tate said that one day, it could be grey, while the next is sunny skies, so they constantly have different moods to choose from. Co-vocalist Tyler Ennis said that they’ve been “trying to see what works for us and what doesn’t,” and on this upcoming album, they can “confidently say what is our strong suits.”

“I am newer to singing, but this band has pushed me a lot so, for us, it’s like finding where do I fit in when I’m singing,” Ennis said. “On Omen, we experimented a lot, which was great, but I feel like there were songs that probably could have gone better if they were suited for me or Damon.”

Ennis promised that the new music will offer “the best songs we’ve written.”

From here, Of Virtue will play a round of shows across the U.S. on tour with Archers, Rivals, and Dead Eyes, kicking-off in July, alongside an appearance at Inkcarceration. Find their full list of upcoming dates here.



