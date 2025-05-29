Packers, Ticketmaster Team Up to Donate Helmets to Wisconsin High School Football Teams

The Green Bay Packers continue their commitment to community outreach by presenting $75,000 worth of brand-new football helmets to 10 Wisconsin high school programs as part of the team’s annual Helmet Give Back initiative.

Student-athletes and coaches from Oshkosh North High School, Shiocton High School, and Winnebago Lutheran High School in Fond du Lac visited Titletown for a volunteer event and luncheon, where they were met with a surprise appearance from Packers alumnus Jarrett Bush. The former defensive back was on hand to personally deliver the new equipment to the schools, each receiving $7,500 in helmets.

The giveaway, made possible through partnerships with Certor Sports, the manufacturer behind Schutt and VICIS helmets, and Ticketmaster, is part of the Packers Give Back program.

“Player safety is a priority, and this donation ensures that athletes competing for the recipient programs have the necessary equipment to safely take the field and pursue their dreams,” said Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach manager.

In addition to the three programs honored in person, seven more high schools were selected to receive helmet packages this summer. Those schools include Appleton West, Flambeau, Ladysmith, Madison La Follette, Milwaukee Obama, Shorewood-Messmer, and Regis High School.

The Packers opened the application process for the Helmet Give Back program last fall, inviting coaches and athletic directors from across Wisconsin to apply. According to the team, more than 120 submissions were received, many detailing financial limitations and the challenges of maintaining safe and adequate equipment inventories for growing athletic programs.