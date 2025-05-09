‘Parent Trap’ Parody ‘Ginger Twinsies’ Sets Cast for Off-Broadway Show

Off-Broadway’s new play “Ginger Twinsies,” which is a parody of 1998 film “Parent Trap” starring the 12-year-old Lindsay Lohan, announced its cast, as well as creative team.

Russell Daniels and Aneesa Folds will lead the play in the roles of Annie and Hallie, respectively. They will be joined by Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Daniels played in the “Gutenberg! The Musical!” on Broadway. His previous Off-Broadway credit includes the hit musical “Titanique.” Folds, on the other hand, made her Broadway debut in “Freestyle Love Supreme.” She also appeared in Off-Broadway’s “Sistas The Musical” along with the national tour of “Ragtime.”

Written and directed by Kevin Zak, “Ginger Twinsies” is an 80-minute parody of the “Parent Trap” which was helmed by Nancy Meyers and starred Natasha Richardson, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, and Lisa Ann Walter apart from Lindsay Lohan. The upcoming play is “stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists”, as per the official release.

The limited 16-week engagement of this “loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send-up of the 1998 film” will run from July 10 to October 26, with opening night on July 24, at the Orpheum Theatre.

As newly revealed, the creative team of the show includes scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez, lighting design by Bradley King, and sound design by Joshua D. Reid. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Theater-goers can check the official page of “Ginger Twinsies” for ticket purchasing options.