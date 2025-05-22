Passion Pit Plots 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Indie pop favorites Passion Pit are returning to the stage in 2025, with a newly announced run of performances that span intimate club shows, multi-night residencies, and major festival appearances. The band, fronted by Michael Angelakos, will kick off the string of shows in May and continue into the fall with select festival dates.

The tour begins with four shows at Deluxx Fluxx in New York City (May 20-21 and June 4-5), followed by another four-night residency at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA (June 17-18 and 24-25). Passion Pit will also appear at Oregon’s Cascade Equinox Festival on September 19 and perform at both weekends of Austin City Limits Festival on October 5 and October 12.

Back to where it all started. I can’t wait to share this with you. Tickets on sale now 🎶 More info at https://passionpit.com — Passion Pit (@passionpit) May 22, 2025

Tickets for all headlining dates are available now via the band’s official website at passionpit.com. Festival appearances at Cascade Equinox and Austin City Limits are being sold separately through those event organizers. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Check out available Passion Pit Tickets now.

Passion Pit burst onto the indie music scene in 2009 with their debut album Manners and quickly gained a following for their high-energy synthpop and emotionally rich lyrics. Their 2012 album Gossamer cemented their place in indie music history with hits like “Take a Walk” and “Carried Away.”

Find Passion Pit’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Passion Pit 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City May 20, 2025 Deluxx Fluxx – New York, NY May 21, 2025 Deluxx Fluxx – New York, NY June 4, 2025 Deluxx Fluxx – New York, NY June 5, 2025 Deluxx Fluxx – New York, NY June 17, 2025 Brighton Music Hall – Allston, MA June 18, 2025 Brighton Music Hall – Allston, MA June 24, 2025 Brighton Music Hall – Allston, MA June 25, 2025 Brighton Music Hall – Allston, MA September 19, 2025 Cascade Equinox Festival – Redmond, OR October 5, 2025 Austin City Limits Festival – Austin, TX October 12, 2025 Austin City Limits Festival – Austin, TX

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.