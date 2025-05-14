Phish Heads Back to Riviera Maya for Four-Night Mexican Run in 2026

Phish will return to Mexico’s Caribbean coast in early 2026 for the ninth edition of Phish: Riviera Maya, the band’s annual destination concert experience that combines live music with all-inclusive beachside luxury.

The event is set for January 28-31, 2026, at the Moon Palace Cancún, a AAA Four Diamond resort in Quintana Roo. Over four nights, the jam band will perform eight sets on the beach at Playa Luna, with the surrounding days filled with curated pool parties and late-night DJ sets.

All-inclusive packages go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Eastern, via phishrivieramaya.com. A pre-sale for returning guests opens Tuesday, May 20, also at 1 p.m. Eastern.

As in previous years, the event offers more than just music. Guests will have access to daytime resort amenities, as well as the opportunity to explore the surrounding region through activities like diving in underground cenotes, sailing catamarans, and tours of historic Mayan sites including Chichén Itzá.

Phish: Riviera Maya continues to emphasize sustainability efforts. The event is produced in collaboration with Moon Palace Cancún and Palace Resorts, both certified as low-carbon tourism providers. Organizers say all waste will be sorted and diverted from landfills, and the concert space will be free of single-use plastics.

More details, including booking information and payment plan options, are available at phishrivieramaya.com.