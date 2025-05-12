Quinn XCII Unveils ‘LOOK! I’m Alive’ Tour

Quinn XCII announced his LOOK! I’m Alive Tour, a 23-date headlining trek this fall featuring support from Allen Stone, Wild Rivers and Goth Babe.

The 23-date run spans September 3 to October 13, 2025, kicking off at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH and wrapping at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, New York City, Detroit, MI, Indianapolis, IN, Madison, WI, Minneapolis, MN, Chicago, IL, Grand Rapids, MI, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Sandy, UT, Boise, ID, Portland, OR, Los Angeles, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Albuquerque, NM.

Tickets will be available beginning with artist presales starting Tuesday, May 13, with additional presales throughout the week, ahead of the general on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. local time at quinnxciitour.com. Fans can also find tickets on Ticket Club: Quinn XCII Tickets.

Born Mikael Temrowski, Quinn XCII broke out in 2015 with his debut EP and has since become known for his genre-blending pop and hip-hop sound. He’s released multiple full-length albums, logged over one billion streams to date and sold out headlining runs, including his 2022 Story of Us Tour.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Quinn XCII LOOK! I’m Alive Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sept. 3 The Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio (with Allen Stone) Sept. 5 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts (with Allen Stone) Sept. 9 Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (with Allen Stone) Sept. 10 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York, New York (with Allen Stone) Sept. 12 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, Michigan (with Goth Babe) Sept. 13 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Indiana (with Wild Rivers) Sept. 16 The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin (Support TBA) Sept. 17 Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota (with Goth Babe) Sept. 19 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Illinois (with Goth Babe) Sept. 20 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan (with Goth Babe) Sept. 23 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, North Carolina (with Allen Stone) Sept. 24 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia (with Allen Stone) Sept. 26 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, Texas (with Goth Babe) Sept. 27 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas (with Goth Babe) Sept. 28 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas (with Goth Babe) Oct. 1 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona (with Allen Stone) Oct. 3 The Plaza at America First Field, Sandy, Utah (with Allen Stone) Oct. 4 Revolution Concert House & Event Center, Boise, Idaho (Support TBA) Oct. 6 Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon (Support TBA) Oct. 8 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California (with Allen Stone) Oct. 9 Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada (with Allen Stone) Oct. 11 Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico (with Allen Stone) Oct. 13 Uptown Theater, Kansas City, Missouri (with Allen Stone)

