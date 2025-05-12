Ready-to-Drink Coffees to Be Sold at Venues, Music Festivals with Live Nation Partnership

Live music fans will now be able to grab a can of coffee before a gig.

JOLENE, a new ready-to-drink coffee brand co-founded by Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, has officially launched, with products available for nationwide shipping, select retailers in Los Angeles and New York City, and at dozens of live music venues across the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Live Nation.

The brand originated from a long-running weekly coffee ritual shared by Kiedis and longtime friend Shane Powers. That ritual ultimately evolved into a business venture rooted in connection, creativity, and caffeine.

“Shane shouted at me down the sidewalk ‘Let’s do something!’” recalled Kiedis. “I shouted back ‘how ‘bout coffee’? He said ‘done’. And so began the adventure of putting a high-quality spin on a can of coffee.”

Powers and Kiedis brought nightlife entrepreneur John Terzian of h.wood Group into the fold, who then helped connect the project to heavyweight partners, including Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation, and James Morrissey, founder of Global Brand Equities. All three have invested in the brand, signaling a shared belief in its potential to become a staple within the live entertainment space.

JOLENE launches with two canned flavors: Black, a bold cold brew, and White, a smooth oat milk latte. The beverages will be sold through direct-to-consumer channels and will also be featured at 40 Live Nation amphitheaters across 23 states. High-profile venues on the roster include the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in New York, and Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Minnesota.

In addition to its availability at venues, JOLENE will also be served in four premium cocktail offerings at select locations. The brand plans to have a strong presence at major music festivals with high-energy activations designed to fuel fans from the opening act through the final encore.

“Fans want options that fit the pace and energy of live music,” said Russell Wallach, Global President of Media & Sponsorship at Live Nation. “Cold brew has come up again and again, and JOLENE delivers — it’s high quality, easy to enjoy, and adds something new to the fan experience.”

Morrissey, whose company led the product development process, emphasized the time spent perfecting the taste and ingredients. “We spent a lot of time with Anthony, Shane and John tasting many rounds until we landed on the perfect blend,” he said. “Any successful brand must start with a great product that can resonate with consumers, and JOLENE delivers.”

In keeping with the founders’ focus on authenticity and impact, JOLENE sources its coffee beans from an all-female cooperative in Peru. The partnership ensures fair compensation and direct investment into the communities where the beans are grown.

For Powers, who described the brand’s creation as a “new experience shared with people over great coffee,” JOLENE represents both a personal and professional milestone. “Like everything important in my life, this began over coffee and friendship,” he said.

JOLENE is now available at select locations and via the brand’s official website.