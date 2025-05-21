Salisbury Racecourse Extends Ticketing Partnership with Future Ticketing

Salisbury Racecourse via Future Ticketing

Future Ticketing has announced the renewal of its partnership with Salisbury Racecourse, extending a successful relationship that began in 2021. The new multi-year deal solidifies the racecourse’s commitment to digital transformation and enhanced customer experiences on race days.

The Ireland-based ticketing technology provider first partnered with Salisbury Racecourse for its 2021 Fireworks event. The collaboration quickly evolved, with the racecourse adopting the Future Ticketing platform as its primary ticketing solution. Since then, Salisbury has rolled out a new website powered by Future Ticketing’s system and expanded its online offerings.

“We are very pleased that Salisbury has decided to continue as our partner in the coming years,” said Stacey Forde, Client Success Team Leader at Future Ticketing. “Salisbury Racecourse has continually demonstrated its commitment to modernising its services and ensuring an exceptional experience for racegoers. These are goals that we share.”

Known for its API-first platform, Future Ticketing allows venues to integrate ticketing into their broader digital ecosystems. At Salisbury, this has meant greater efficiency in delivering race day admissions, annual memberships, and hospitality packages.

Emma Tranter, Marketing & Communications Manager at Salisbury Racecourse, praised the platform’s impact: “Their platform has streamlined our ticketing process, making it easier for customers to purchase products and for us to manage sales. The level of support we receive is outstanding, and we look forward to growing alongside Future Ticketing as they continue to innovate.”

The renewal comes as more racecourses shift toward digital-first ticketing strategies. Future Ticketing’s platform is already used by major venues including those operated by The Jockey Club, which runs Cheltenham, Aintree, and Epsom.

Forde emphasized the importance of forward-thinking venues in driving innovation: “We pride ourselves on being the pioneers of online ticketing in racing but are also well aware that venues who recognise the value of cutting-edge technology are critical. That’s why we are so proud to have Salisbury Racecourse as our ongoing partner.”

The continuation of the partnership is expected to bring further enhancements to the fan experience at Salisbury, aligning with broader industry trends toward more flexible and data-driven ticketing solutions.