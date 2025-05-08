Sam Pinkleton to Direct Off-Broadway Premiere of ‘Ta-da!’

Actor, writer, and comedian Josh Sharp’s new solo show finds its home Off-Broadway. “Ta-da!,” as written and performed by Sharp himself, will run at the Greenwich House Theater from July 7 through August 23, with an opening night scheduled for July 21.

The official release describes the production as a one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint.

“Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories alongside the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorizing a slide every 2.1 seconds,” it reads.

Sam Pinkleton, who was nominated for two Tony Awards for choreographing the Broadway musical “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”, as well as directing another Broadway show “Oh, Mary”, will helm the play.

It will also feature Meredith Ries as scenic designer, Obie Award-winning Cha See as lighting designer, along with co-video design by Stivo Arnoczy, and magic by Skylar Fox.

“As a gay comedian, I’m thrilled to finally fulfill my birthright: an off-Broadway run in the former home of Immersive Sweeney Todd in The Pie Shop,” Sharp said in a statement. He added that the show and the stories in it are dear to him and he’s so excited to bring them to a wider, smarter, and hotter theatre-going audience.

“Mostly, though, performing it every night will finally give me a chance to really nail the impossible task of this show, which is memorizing 2,000 stage cues,” Sharp concluded. “I promise to make you laugh, and to give you an air-conditioned spot to have 1-2 cocktails before you spend a night out in New York’s West Village (notably of Sex and the City fame).”

Sharp may well be best known by the audience with his role in 2023 musical comedy film “Dicks: The Musical” that is based on the Off-Broadway musical “Fucking Identical Twins” written by Aaron Jackson and himself.

Those interested in the actor’s new solo play “Ta-da!” can visit the production’s official website for ticket purchasing options.