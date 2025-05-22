Shane Hawkins to Join Chevy Metal for 2025 U.S. Summer Tour

Shane Hawkins, the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, will join Chevy Metal for a U.S. summer tour in 2025. The tour marks a continuation of Shane’s growing involvement with the group his father founded over a decade ago.

The run is scheduled to begin on July 19 at the Marquis Theater in Denver, Colorado, with additional stops planned in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Notable venues on the itinerary include Gramercy Theater in Manhattan, The Foundry in Philadelphia, and The Atlantis in the nation’s capital.

Chevy Metal, formed in 2013 by Taylor Hawkins, built its reputation as a hard-rock covers band known for high-energy performances and classic rock setlists. Taylor regularly toured with the band during breaks from his work with Foo Fighters.

Following Taylor Hawkins’ passing in 2022, Shane Hawkins began making occasional appearances with the group. He performed at several Chevy Metal shows in 2023 and participated in a series of dates with the band throughout 2024. The upcoming 2025 tour marks the most extensive series of performances Shane has undertaken with the outfit to date.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 23 at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale will be available for select dates beginning Wednesday, May 21 at 9 a.m. local time, with fans able to access early tickets using the code “FREESTYLE.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

07/19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

07/20 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

07/23 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

07/24 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

07/26 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

08/09 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

08/31 – Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon Club