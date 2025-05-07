Spanish F1 Grand Prix Announces Single-Day Passes

The Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix has officially expanded its ticket offering for this year’s race, offering single-day passes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The event is set to take place on June 1 at the 140,700-capacity venue. Tickets will now be available on race-day in Grandstands M, S, and G. Fans can expect to pay €310 ($350) for single-day passes in the covered M and S areas, which tickets in the G stand will be up-for-grabs for €250. Fans between the ages of six and 15, seniors 65-years-old and older, and those with additional needs will receive 50% off tickets.

Additionally, Sunday-only tickets in Grandstands M, S, and G will allow ticketholders to be eligible for one of the 3,000 places on the Pit Walk on May 29.

“This is a very attractive option for those who cannot attend all three days of the Grand Prix, or for those who want a ticket that is slightly cheaper than the three-day grandstand ticket, but still allows them to experience the most exciting day of the event, the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix race day,” the circuit said in a statement.

This year’s event is the last time fans can see the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as an agreement has been reached to hold the Grand Prix at a new track in Madrid through 2035.

Earlier this year, Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix announced it would offer single-day grandstand tickets for the first time. The race, which just wrapped-up this past weekend, included single-day passes, which showed vantage points form the start/finish grandstand, as well as the beach and marina grandstands, turn one north, and turn 18.

