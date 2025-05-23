Temple University Athletics Partners with vivenu to Overhaul Ticketing Operations

Temple University Athletics has announced a new partnership with vivenu, bringing a modern ticketing solution to its fans, students, and community through the platform’s flexible, API-driven technology.

The collaboration marks another step forward for vivenu as it expands its footprint in college athletics. With over 100 U.S. higher education institutions already on its roster, the ticketing tech firm now counts Temple among its clients.

As part of the partnership, Temple Athletics will implement a fully branded and customized ticketing site, aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing the user experience. The new system will support ticketing for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball programs and is designed to integrate previously separate tools and services, simplifying the process for both the athletics department and ticket buyers.

“Finding a ticketing solution that truly aligned with the needs of our fans was the top priority,” Arthur Johnson, Vice President/Debbie and Stanley Lefkowitz ’65 Director of Athletics at Temple University, said. “vivenu’s transparent fee structure and commitment to fan-first experiences made them the right choice for us. We’re excited to offer a modern, frictionless ticketing journey that puts our supporters at the center.”

With vivenu’s platform, Temple will have direct access to its first-party data, enabling personalized engagement and new offerings like customized ticket bundles. The goal is to provide a seamless journey from purchase to game day.

vivenu CEO Simon Hennes highlighted the significance of the deal:

“We are proud to support Temple University — a statement on its own — as they elevate their ticketing experience and strengthen connections with their community. Colleges are not flocking to vivenu because we are the new player on the map. They choose vivenu because we consistently increase business metrics, and Temple is now set to do the same.”

This move comes as many universities look to modernize their ticketing infrastructure, focusing on fan engagement and operational efficiency. For Temple, the switch to vivenu represents a shift toward a more unified, data-driven approach to selling tickets and building lasting connections with its community.