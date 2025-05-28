The All-American Rejects Could Play Your Next House Party on U.S. Tour

The All-American Rejects | Victoria Morse, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Have you ever dreamed of The All-American Rejects playing in your own backyard? Well now, the “Move Along” alt-rockers can make fans’ dreams come true on their U.S. house party tour.

The band kicked-off their one-of-a-kind tour with a concert at the University of Southern California on April 20, following the release of their latest single, “Sandbox.” They’ve since played a handful of house parties across the U.S. including a graduation party in Missouri, a farm in Iowa, and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus’ Phoenix Innovation Park during finals week.

“We all see your comments, DMs requesting these house parties in your city and we’re going to make it fu**ing happen,” All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter said in a statement.

So how do you get the invite to one of these house parties? Fans can RSVP for the next house party show here. The band will text your phone number or email when the next location is announced.

“Green Bay, Chicago and Minneapolis done!” the band said. “Where should we hit next?”

The All-American Rejects first arrived on the scene in 2002, but received widespread recognition with their breakthrough record, Move Along, in 2005. The LP arrived just in time for the emo takeover, topping charts with hits like the title track, “It Ends Tonight,” and “Dirty Little Secret.” For a few years, the group went on an unofficial hiatus before returning for the debut When We Were Young Fest in 2022.

“Sandbox” is the first single off their forthcoming record, due in 2026, marking their first LP since 2012’s Kids in the Street.