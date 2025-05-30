The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches close out their U.S. trek with an Oct. 19 2025 show at The Warfield in San Francisco, the storied Market Street theatre that once hosted The Clash and Prince.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue and ScoreBig—no hidden service fees apply to both orchestra pits and balcony pews.

San Francisco will get a career-spanning set plus a Haight-Ashbury homage in the form of a Jefferson Airplane cover. Before the encore, guitarist Kylie Miller plans to toss commemorative picks stamped with ‘SF Finale.’

Ride BART to Powell Street and you’re steps from the marquee; post-show, grab late-night dumplings in Chinatown to celebrate tour’s end.

