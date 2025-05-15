TickPick, Texans Announce Partnership, ‘Skyline Suites’ at NRG Stadium

Artists rendering of the Skyline Suite at NRG Stadium (Image via Houston Texans website credit - Tyler Robertson)

TickPick and the Houston Texans announced a multi-year deal making the resale platform the club’s Official Fan Experience Partner. The partnership includes rolling out new hospitality packages built around four newly branded “TickPick Skyline Suites” at NRG Stadium.

Under the agreement, TickPick will control two Ring of Honor–level suites on each end of the stadium — now dubbed TickPick Skyline Suite North and South — and bundle them with perks designed to extend the gameday well beyond four quarters. Guests will be treated to post-game field access for photos on the 50-yard line, the chance to throw passes or kick field goals, plus in-game visits from Texans Legends and members of the Houston Texans Cheerleaders.

“TickPick helps provide us new and unique opportunities to engage with our fans and elevate their time spent at NRG Stadium on Sundays,” Texans president Mike Tomon said in the announcement.

Each Skyline Suite ticket package will include:

VIP entry through the East Club Lobby

Catered food and beverage (beer, wine and non-alcoholic options) starting two hours before kickoff and running through the final whistle

Access to both the East and West Clubs

Private restrooms

TickPick will also market add-on experiences such as holding the American flag during the national anthem and participating in select on-field pregame festivities.

“There’s been a shift in how fans choose to engage with live events, and the Texans are at the forefront of re-imagining the fan experience,” TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said. “We’re excited to build out incredible moments for fans at NRG Stadium.”

Strategic first for TickPick

Founded in 2011, New York-based TickPick made its name by eliminating hidden service fees and letting buyers see the all-in price up front. The Texans partnership marks one of the company’s deepest integrations with a major U.S. sports franchise, positioning the marketplace directly inside an NFL venue.

Houston is coming off a 10-7 season and a second straight AFC South title, a run that ended in the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs. With rising expectations for quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, interest in upscale gameday experiences is expected to climb in 2025.