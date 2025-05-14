Turnpike Troubadours Announce ‘Wild America’ Fall Tour

Turnpike Troubadours have officially announced a new slate of U.S. tour dates for fall 2025. The Oklahoma-based country band will launch the “Wild America Tour” in support of their latest album, The Price of Admission.

The fall headlining run is scheduled to begin August 28 in Chicago, Illinois, and will make stops in several major cities across the country, including Kansas City, Columbus, St. Louis, Asheville, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Cleveland, and others. The tour is set to conclude December 13th in Mesa, Arizona.

The new dates follow a busy summer itinerary for Turnpike Troubadours, who will first join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour alongside a roster of country and Americana acts. The band is also slated for a number of previously announced North American dates throughout the summer and fall.

In addition to their own headlining shows, the group will make appearances at several festivals, including Indiana’s Unbroken Circle Music Festival and Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival. International fans can also look forward to a European tour currently in the planning stages, though official details for those dates have yet to be released.

Turnpike Troubadours will further join Zach Bryan for select performances this summer and appear at a reunion show with Cross Canadian Ragweed.

The band continues to tour in support of The Price of Admission, which has been met with critical acclaim since its release, praised for its blend of traditional country storytelling and modern Americana influences. The upcoming “Wild America Tour” is expected to feature material from the new album as well as selections from the band’s extensive catalog.

Tickets first land via an artist pre‑sale on Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local; fans can register for a unique code at the band’s official site. Remaining seats hit the general market Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local through Ticketmaster. Secondary options are also available at fee‑free marketplace Ticket Club — grab them here: Turnpike Troubadours Tickets.

A complete list of “Wild America Tour” dates can be found below:

Turnpike Troubadours Wild America Tour Dates

Date Venue – City June 20, 2025 Phoenix Park – Dublin, IE June 21, 2025 Phoenix Park – Dublin, IE June 22, 2025 Phoenix Park – Dublin, IE June 25, 2025 New Century – Manchester, UK June 26, 2025 O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK June 27, 2025 Islington Assembly – London, UK June 29, 2025 BST Hyde Park – London, UK July 10, 2025 Harley‑Davidson Homecoming – Milwaukee, WI July 11, 2025 The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park, MN July 25, 2025 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA July 26, 2025 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC July 27, 2025 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC July 29, 2025 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA August 3, 2025 Back Cove – Portland, ME August 8, 2025 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY August 9, 2025 Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA August 10, 2025 Empower FCU Amphitheater – Syracuse, NY August 15, 2025 Golden Gate Park – San Francisco, CA August 17, 2025 Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL August 23, 2025 McLane Stadium – Waco, TX August 28, 2025 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL August 29, 2025 The Astro Amphitheatre – La Vista, NE September 4, 2025 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO September 5, 2025 Tri‑State Rodeo – Fort Madison, IA September 6, 2025 Unbroken Circle Music Festival – Madison, IN September 19, 2025 Cook’s Garage – Lubbock, TX September 20, 2025 The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK September 25, 2025 KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH September 26, 2025 The Factory at the District – St. Louis, MO September 27, 2025 Pilgrimage Festival – Franklin, TN October 9, 2025 Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY October 10, 2025 Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC October 11, 2025 Iron Hills Country – Birmingham, AL October 18, 2025 Concrete Street Amphitheater – Corpus Christi, TX October 19, 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix – Austin, TX October 24, 2025 Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA October 25, 2025 ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC November 6, 2025 Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA November 7, 2025 The Anthem – Washington, DC November 8, 2025 Wolstein Center – Cleveland, OH December 11, 2025 Tahoe Blue Event Center – Stateline, NV December 13, 2025 Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ

