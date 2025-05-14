Turnpike Troubadours Announce ‘Wild America’ Fall Tour
Turnpike Troubadours have officially announced a new slate of U.S. tour dates for fall 2025. The Oklahoma-based country band will launch the “Wild America Tour” in support of their latest album, The Price of Admission.
The fall headlining run is scheduled to begin August 28 in Chicago, Illinois, and will make stops in several major cities across the country, including Kansas City, Columbus, St. Louis, Asheville, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Cleveland, and others. The tour is set to conclude December 13th in Mesa, Arizona.
The new dates follow a busy summer itinerary for Turnpike Troubadours, who will first join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour alongside a roster of country and Americana acts. The band is also slated for a number of previously announced North American dates throughout the summer and fall.
In addition to their own headlining shows, the group will make appearances at several festivals, including Indiana’s Unbroken Circle Music Festival and Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival. International fans can also look forward to a European tour currently in the planning stages, though official details for those dates have yet to be released.
Turnpike Troubadours will further join Zach Bryan for select performances this summer and appear at a reunion show with Cross Canadian Ragweed.
The band continues to tour in support of The Price of Admission, which has been met with critical acclaim since its release, praised for its blend of traditional country storytelling and modern Americana influences. The upcoming “Wild America Tour” is expected to feature material from the new album as well as selections from the band’s extensive catalog.
Tickets first land via an artist pre‑sale on Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local; fans can register for a unique code at the band’s official site. Remaining seats hit the general market Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local through Ticketmaster. Secondary options are also available at fee‑free marketplace Ticket Club — grab them here: Turnpike Troubadours Tickets.
A complete list of “Wild America Tour” dates can be found below:
Turnpike Troubadours Wild America Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue – City
|June 20, 2025
|Phoenix Park – Dublin, IE
|June 21, 2025
|Phoenix Park – Dublin, IE
|June 22, 2025
|Phoenix Park – Dublin, IE
|June 25, 2025
|New Century – Manchester, UK
|June 26, 2025
|O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK
|June 27, 2025
|Islington Assembly – London, UK
|June 29, 2025
|BST Hyde Park – London, UK
|July 10, 2025
|Harley‑Davidson Homecoming – Milwaukee, WI
|July 11, 2025
|The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park, MN
|July 25, 2025
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA
|July 26, 2025
|PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
|July 27, 2025
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
|July 29, 2025
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA
|August 3, 2025
|Back Cove – Portland, ME
|August 8, 2025
|Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY
|August 9, 2025
|Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA
|August 10, 2025
|Empower FCU Amphitheater – Syracuse, NY
|August 15, 2025
|Golden Gate Park – San Francisco, CA
|August 17, 2025
|Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL
|August 23, 2025
|McLane Stadium – Waco, TX
|August 28, 2025
|The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
|August 29, 2025
|The Astro Amphitheatre – La Vista, NE
|September 4, 2025
|Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
|September 5, 2025
|Tri‑State Rodeo – Fort Madison, IA
|September 6, 2025
|Unbroken Circle Music Festival – Madison, IN
|September 19, 2025
|Cook’s Garage – Lubbock, TX
|September 20, 2025
|The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK
|September 25, 2025
|KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH
|September 26, 2025
|The Factory at the District – St. Louis, MO
|September 27, 2025
|Pilgrimage Festival – Franklin, TN
|October 9, 2025
|Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY
|October 10, 2025
|Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC
|October 11, 2025
|Iron Hills Country – Birmingham, AL
|October 18, 2025
|Concrete Street Amphitheater – Corpus Christi, TX
|October 19, 2025
|F1 United States Grand Prix – Austin, TX
|October 24, 2025
|Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA
|October 25, 2025
|ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC
|November 6, 2025
|Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA
|November 7, 2025
|The Anthem – Washington, DC
|November 8, 2025
|Wolstein Center – Cleveland, OH
|December 11, 2025
|Tahoe Blue Event Center – Stateline, NV
|December 13, 2025
|Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ
