Turnstile to Play Free Baltimore Show to Benefit the Homeless

ConcertsOlivia Perreault24 seconds ago

The hardcore rock band Turnstile will play a free show in Baltimore this weekend to benefit Health Care for the Homeless (HCH).

The show is set to take place on Saturday, May 10 at the Wyman Park Dell at 6 p.m. During the event, attendees will be able to donate to HCH.

Turnstile is gearing up for the release of NEVER ENOUGH. They’re set to perform a release show on June 5 in Brooklyn, New York. Additionally, the group will headline a four-act lineup at the Under the K Bridge Park in North Brooklyn, performing alongside Big Boy, rapper Teezo Touchdown, and Boy Harsher. Additionally, they revealed a show at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles on May 15.

The summer will see Turnstile perform some festival appearances, including the Ottawa Blues Fest and Aftershock.

Find Turnstile’s full list of upcoming tour dates and details regarding their album release here.

