UCLA Athletics Taps Elevate to Lead Ticketing Strategy Across All Programs

UCLA swimmer Gabby Dang races butterfly | Photo credit: Owen Yancher, CC BY-SA 4.0

UCLA Athletics has selected Elevate as its strategic ticketing partner, expanding on a three-year collaboration that helped optimize pricing across the school’s athletic events. Under the new agreement, Elevate will now lead all ticket sales for UCLA’s sports programs, including spearheading the sales strategy for premium club seating currently under development at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The agreement comes amid a major $80 million renovation of the historic Rose Bowl, with completion targeted for 2026. Elevate will craft the go-to-market plan for premium seating options, expected to be a key revenue driver for UCLA once the project is complete.

“We’re proud to partner with the impressive team at UCLA Athletics to enhance the fan experience and product offerings across their athletic events,” Flavil Hampsten, President of Property Sales at Elevate, said in a press release. “This is a significant moment for our team and another milestone in our growth in collegiate athletics.”

The move marks Elevate’s second major primary ticketing partnership within the Big Ten Conference, following a similar agreement with Penn State. The agency continues to grow its footprint in higher education by combining data-driven strategy with on-the-ground sales execution.

Jonathan Marks, Chief Business Officer of Elevate College, highlighted the groundwork laid over the past three years.

“Our collaboration has built a strong foundation for innovation and growth in collegiate athletics,” he said. “Partnering with an institution with UCLA’s storied history and commitment to excellence makes this next chapter especially exciting as we work together to enhance fan engagement.”

UCLA Chief Revenue Officer Dan Cruz echoed the sentiment, calling the partnership a vital piece of the school’s broader ambitions.

“This partnership with Elevate strengthens our ability to deliver world-class experiences for our fans and position our programs for continued success across every sport,” Cruz said.

UCLA sponsors 25 varsity programs and ranks second all-time in NCAA team championships with 124, most recently claimed by its men’s water polo team in December 2024. The school has also produced more than 400 Olympians and sent hundreds of student-athletes into professional sports.

Founded in 2018, Elevate works with more than 1,000 clients worldwide, including 44 Power-4 college partners, and is headquartered across offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Its proprietary EPIC platform, powered by AI and data analytics, supports clients with tools for ticketing, consumer insights, and property analytics.