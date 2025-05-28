Viagogo Named Official Ticketing Partner of Sevilla FC for 2025-26 Season

Sevilla FC has announced a new partnership with global ticketing platform Viagogo, naming the company an official distributor of the club’s match tickets for the 2025-26 LaLiga season. The agreement will allow Viagogo to sell tickets for matches held at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, complementing the club’s existing sales platform at entradas.sevillafc.es.

The deal expands Sevilla’s global ticketing reach by leveraging Viagogo’s presence in 195 countries and support for 33 languages. All tickets sold through Viagogo under this agreement will be clearly marked as “Official Partner” tickets, aiming to assure fans of a secure and reliable purchasing experience.

“The agreement with Viagogo represents an important step forward in the international exposure of Sevilla FC matches and will help improve accessibility to the matchday experience at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for our fans around the world,” Lorenzo Aldobrandini, Sevilla FC’s Sponsorship Director, said in a press release.

As part of the collaboration, Viagogo will also deliver a slate of marketing and experiential activations, including promotional campaigns on Sevilla FC’s digital platforms, exclusive giveaways, and fan access to behind-the-scenes experiences.

Julian Dwenger, Viagogo’s International Business Development & Partnerships Manager, emphasized the platform’s ability to connect clubs with fans globally.

“Sevilla FC is one of the most recognisable clubs in European football,” he said. “We’re excited to bring our global platform and innovative technology to this partnership – giving fans an easier, safer and more seamless way to attend live matches in Seville.”

The Spanish club joins a growing roster of Viagogo sports partners, including Manchester City and the BWT Alpine Formula One Team. In North America, its sister brand StubHub maintains partnerships with the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

Tickets for Sevilla FC’s 2025-26 home fixtures will become available on Viagogo following the official release of the league schedule.