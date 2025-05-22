Violent Vira Plots ‘Chasing Ghosts’ North American Tour

Hard-hitting metalcore act Violent Vira has announced their Chasing Ghosts North American Tour, with more than two dozen performances slated across the U.S. this summer and fall. The tour follows a string of buzzworthy shows and teases new music rumored to drop later this year.

The Chasing Ghosts tour kicks off July 16 at The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, California, and crisscrosses the country through mid-August with stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, New Orleans, and Albany, among others. The band will also hit major festivals including Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 19 and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 3.

Fans looking to gain early access to tickets can sign up on the band’s website ahead of the presale launching May 22. General ticket sales begin on Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit violentvira.com for full ticketing details. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding standard service fees — check out available listings here: Violent Vira Tickets.

Known for their aggressive sound and theatrical live shows, Violent Vira has steadily built a cult following since their debut EP, with past tours drawing acclaim for their high-octane performances and boundary-pushing visuals. Their latest tour is expected to further cement their place as one of the most compelling live acts on the underground rock scene.

Find Violent Vira’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Violent Vira Chasing Ghosts North American Tour Dates

Jul 16, 2025 @ The Nile Theater | Bakersfield, CA

Jul 17, 2025 @ Backstage Bar & Billiards | Las Vegas, NV

Jul 19, 2025 @ Encore | Tucson, AZ

Jul 21, 2025 @ El Rey Theater | Albuquerque, NM

Jul 22, 2025 @ The Lowbrow Palace | El Paso, TX

Jul 23, 2025 @ Vibes Event Center | San Antonio, TX

Jul 25, 2025 @ Republic NOLA | New Orleans, LA

Jul 26, 2025 @ Mars Music Hall | Huntsville, AL

Jul 28, 2025 @ Jannus Live | Tampa, FL

Jul 29, 2025 @ Decca Live | Jacksonville, FL

Jul 31, 2025 @ Radio Room Greenville | Greenville, SC

Aug 1, 2025 @ Hangar 1819 | Greensboro, NC

Aug 3, 2025 @ Elevation 27 | Virginia Beach, VA

Aug 5, 2025 @ Mickey’s Black Box | Lititz, PA

Aug 6, 2025 @ Asbury Lanes | Asbury Park, NJ

Aug 7, 2025 @ Toad’s Place | New Haven, CT

Aug 8, 2025 @ Empire Live | Albany, NY

Aug 10, 2025 @ Electric City | Buffalo, NY

Aug 11, 2025 @ Mahall’s | Lakewood, OH

Aug 12, 2025 @ Elevation | Grand Rapids, MI

Aug 14, 2025 @ The Waiting Room Lounge | Omaha, NE

Aug 15, 2025 @ Granada Theater | Lawrence, KS

Aug 17, 2025 @ ICON Lounge | Sioux Falls, SD

Aug 18, 2025 @ The Aquarium | Fargo, ND

Aug 20, 2025 @ The Gaslight Social | Casper, WY

Aug 22, 2025 @ The Show Room at the ZACC | Missoula, MT

Sep 19, 2025 @ Louder Than Life | Louisville, KY

Oct 3, 2025 @ Aftershock Festival | Sacramento, CA