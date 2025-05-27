‘Wanted’ to Make Broadway Debut

"Wanted" musical's Broadway poster

Following a well-received run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in 2024, “Wanted” is gearing up for its next journey on the Great White Way. Previously known as “Gun & Powder,” the acclaimed musical will have a pre-Broadway workshop in June ahead of its debut on the Main Stem in 2026. Casting, venue, and dates will be announced at a later date.

Based on a true story of twin sisters, Mary and Martha Clarke, “Wanted” features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarkes. Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb helms the direction of the show which also includes music by Ross Baum, music direction by Austin Cook, and choreography by Chelsey Arce. Additional creative team members will be revealed.

Set in 1893 Texas, “Wanted” tells the mostly-true story of two women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

“Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas,” the synopsis reads.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the new title Wanted as we head toward Broadway,” said P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin) and TRATE Productions (Robyn Coles and Evan Coles) in a statement.

They added that project had grown and evolved over the past few years, and they felt the new title best reflected the musical and story in its final form.

“Following our run at Paper Mill Playhouse,” the producers went on, “we believe the show’s story of resilience and perseverance is timelier than ever, and we remain committed to championing this bold, original, and action-packed new musical.”

Theatergoers can visit the official website of the “Wanted” musical for updates and more information.