Welcome to Rockville Breaks Its Own Record With 230K Fans at 2025 Event

Fan crowdsurfing | Photo by @nathanzucker via Danny Wimmer Presents

Daytona’s Welcome to Rockville — the largest rock music festival in North America — took over the Daytona International Speedway this past weekend, breaking its own record with a whopping total of 230,000 attendees.

According to promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, the four-day event featured back-to-back record-setting crowds of over 58,000 festivalgoers on both Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17. Over 150 bands performed across five stages, marking the biggest edition of the festival to-date in its 14th year (fifth edition in Daytona).

TicketNews was on-site during the festival, which included memorable moments like Shinedown’s Brent Smith bringing out fellow Florida legends Lynyrd Skynyrd to join them onstage and Good Charlotte’s surprise special guest: Brendan Brown of Wheatus. The fest was full of laughs; Bowling For Soup brought the antics, Halestorm’s drummer hilariously replaced drum sticks mid-set with jumbo ones, and Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo got the crowd to “woof” like dogs.

| READ: 7 Standout Moments From Daytona’s 2025 Welcome to Rockville |

Linkin Park hit the stage for one of their first festival reunion shows, performing From Zero‘s “Let You Fade” live for the first time, Green Day played a whopping 20-song set that included a giant blimp flying over the crowd, Crossfade performed one of their first shows in 13 years, and Three Days Grace fans had the chance to see Adam Gontier rejoin the band, sharing vocals with Matt Waist.

Drone showing crowd for Green Day | Photo by Sam Shapiro via Danny Wimmer Presents

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, called the festival “an unforgettable weekend celebrating rock and the incredible Rockvillian community.”

“We just hosted a record-breaking 230,000 fans, reaffirming our place as North America’s Largest Rock Festival,” Wimmer said. “To do it in my home state of Florida—and to see every artist give it their all—created an unforgettable experience for the Rockvillian community.

Wimmer noted that they’ll be announcing 2026 dates soon and “can’t wait to see you all next year to celebrate Welcome To Rockville’s 15th anniversary!”