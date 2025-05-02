Wet Leg Plot 2025 Run In Support of Sophomore Record

British indie rock duo Wet Leg is bringing their quirky charm and infectious energy to North America with the announcement of their 2025 headlining trek, the “north american moistourizer” tour. The band will perform across major U.S. and Canadian cities this fall, following an exciting couple of years of breakout success and festival appearances.

The tour will launch September 1 in Seattle, with stops including New York’s Central Park Summerstage, Chicago’s Salt Shed, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre before wrapping October 17 in L.A. Along the way, Wet Leg will also appear at major festivals like Ohana Festival in Dana Point and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

moistourizer is coming to get you north america… 😈 you can sign up for pre-sale access on our website now. pre-sale begins wednesday may 7th and general sale thursday may 8th 🫶🏻 yeah yeah yeah yeah it’s a party in the usa https://t.co/G1O83dSI0d pic.twitter.com/FglcN0yhUO — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) May 1, 2025

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can access a special artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up through the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees. Visit Wet Leg Tickets for more information.

Wet Leg burst onto the scene in 2021 with their viral hit “Chaise Longue” and quickly followed up with a Mercury Prize-nominated debut album. Since then, they’ve played Glastonbury, opened for Harry Styles, and built a cult following for their wry humor and irresistible indie hooks.

Find Wet Leg’s full list of headlining tour dates this fall below:

Wet Leg north american moistourizer 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 09/01 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA 09/03 Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC 09/05 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR 09/09 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN 09/10 Salt Shed – Chicago, IL 09/12 HISTORY – Toronto, ON 09/13 MTELUS – Montreal, QC 09/14 Roadrunner – Boston, MA 09/15 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA 09/17 Summerstage in Central Park – New York, NY 09/19 9:30 Club – Washington, DC 09/21 Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA 09/28 Ohana Music Festival – Dana Point, CA 09/30 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA 10/03 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ 10/07 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK 10/14 Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX 10/17 The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

