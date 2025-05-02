Ticketnews Ads
Wet Leg Plot 2025 Run In Support of Sophomore Record

Wet Leg Plot 2025 Run In Support of Sophomore Record

ConcertsOlivia Perreault19 seconds ago

British indie rock duo Wet Leg is bringing their quirky charm and infectious energy to North America with the announcement of their 2025 headlining trek, the “north american moistourizer” tour. The band will perform across major U.S. and Canadian cities this fall, following an exciting couple of years of breakout success and festival appearances.

The tour will launch September 1 in Seattle, with stops including New York’s Central Park Summerstage, Chicago’s Salt Shed, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre before wrapping October 17 in L.A. Along the way, Wet Leg will also appear at major festivals like Ohana Festival in Dana Point and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Insomniac Browser

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can access a special artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up through the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees. Visit Wet Leg Tickets for more information.

Wet Leg burst onto the scene in 2021 with their viral hit “Chaise Longue” and quickly followed up with a Mercury Prize-nominated debut album. Since then, they’ve played Glastonbury, opened for Harry Styles, and built a cult following for their wry humor and irresistible indie hooks.

Find Wet Leg’s full list of headlining tour dates this fall below:

Wet Leg north american moistourizer 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City
09/01 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
09/03 Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC
09/05 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
09/09 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
09/10 Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
09/12 HISTORY – Toronto, ON
09/13 MTELUS – Montreal, QC
09/14 Roadrunner – Boston, MA
09/15 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA
09/17 Summerstage in Central Park – New York, NY
09/19 9:30 Club – Washington, DC
09/21 Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA
09/28 Ohana Music Festival – Dana Point, CA
09/30 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
10/03 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
10/07 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK
10/14 Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX
10/17 The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Kneecap's Gigs in Germany Cancelled Following Pro-Palestine Protests

Kneecap's Gigs in Germany Cancelled Following Pro-Palestine Protests

Olivia Perreault 11 minutes ago
Read More
Two Bands Drop Off Punk Rock Bowling Due to Visa Issues

Two Bands Drop Off Punk Rock Bowling Due to Visa Issues

Olivia Perreault 2 hours ago
Read More
Taco Bell Unveils 2025 'Feed The Beat' Artist Class Featuring Magnolia Park, Julia Wolf

Taco Bell Unveils 2025 'Feed The Beat' Artist Class Featuring Magnolia Park, Julia Wolf

Olivia Perreault 6 hours ago
Read More