Whitechapel to Play ‘Hymns in Dissonance’ In-Full on Fall 2025 Tour

The deathcore group Whitechapel is heading out on a tour across the U.S. this fall where they’ll be playing their latest record, Hymns in Dissonance, in its entirety.

“After the overwhelming responses from the Hymns in Dissonance release, we decided it would be great to close out the year by giving this album to the fans live front to back,” Whitechapel said in a statement. “The tour will be ending with our 10th annual hometown Christmas benefit show in Knoxville, Tennessee.”

The “Rituals of Hate” U.S. tour is set to kick-off at The Norva in Norfolk, Virginia on November 12. From there, they’ll appear in cities like New York, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Little Rock, Jacksonville, and Nashville, appearing at venues like the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, the Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Kansas City’s The Truman, and Toad’s Place in New Haven. The run will wrap-up in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 14 at Mill & Mine.

Throughout the jaunt, Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, and Disembodied Tyrant will provide support.

Tickets head on sale starting with a Live Nation presale on Tuesday, May 27 at 12 p.m. with the code FREESTYLE, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Whitechapel just dropped Hymns in Dissonance in March via Metal Blade Records. The LP features the title track as well as “A Visceral Retch,” following 2021’s Kin.

Find Whitechapel’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Whitechapel | The Rituals of Hate 2025 Tour

11/12 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

11/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Reverb

11/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/17 – Albany, NY @ Empire

11/19 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

11/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

11/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

12/02 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

12/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

12/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

12/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

12/06 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

12/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

12/12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

12/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine