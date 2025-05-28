Whitney Announce 2025 North American Tour

Whitney have announced their return with a new single and the first leg of a 2025 North American tour.

The band will initially join Caamp and Shakey Graves for a series of performances before launching a headlining summer tour in July. Stops include cities such as Cleveland, Boston, Washington DC, Raleigh, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

Their headlining tour is slated to kick off on July 30 in Portland, Maine at State Theatre. Folk Bitch Trio will open on the headlining dates, which include stops in Burlington, Montreal, Richmond, Rochester, and Cleveland before wrapping up on August 15 in Kalamazoo at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe.

In addition to the tour announcement, the Chicago-based indie folk duo released “Darling” on Tuesday, marking their first new music since 2023.

In a statement accompanying the release, the band described “Darling” as a “two-minute-or-less gem that aims for the heart.” The group cited songs like Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Hurry” and Big Star’s “Take Care” as key influences.

For more details and additional tour information, fans can visit Whitney’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion #

06/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/18 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #

06/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

06/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

07/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %

07/10 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery %

07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

07/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre %

07/13 – Richmond, VA @ Maymont #

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

07/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

07/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre #

07/20 – South Lake Tahoe, CA @ The Hangar

07/23 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Granary #

07/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo

07/26 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amp #

07/30 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

07/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival *

08/04 – Charlton, MA @ Tree House Brewing Charlton *

08/05 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Backyard Outdoor Concert Series *

08/06 – Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church *

08/07 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

08/08 – Towson, MD @ The Recher *

08/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

08/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

08/12 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology *

08/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex *

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

08/15 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

# = w/ Caamp

% = w/ Shakey Graves

* = w/ Folk Bitch Trio