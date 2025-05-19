Ticketnews Ads
Wiz Khalifa Extends Good Vibes Only Tour

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Extends Good Vibes Only Tour

ConcertsDave Clark24 seconds ago

Wiz Khalifa is keeping the smoke rolling this summer, tacking a brand-new stretch of dates onto his already-busy itinerary with the Good Vibes Only Tour: Smoker’s Edition. The second leg begins July 29 in Austin, Texas, and will bring the multi-platinum rapper to amphitheaters across North America with support from Dom Kennedy, Earl Sweatshirt, Curren$y, Ab-Soul, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics.

The freshly announced shows follow the first leg of Good Vibes Only—a previously revealed co-headlining run with dancehall icon Sean Paul—and stretch Wiz’s summer routing from late May club dates through an August 14 finale in Ridgefield, Washington. Fans in markets from Sacramento to Toronto will have the chance to catch the Pittsburgh native’s high-energy set, which arrives just weeks after the release of his eighth studio album, Kush + Orange Juice 2.

SLIDE. https://t.co/DOTeHp3S6F pic.twitter.com/YLZol1Xzp5— Ab-Soul (@abdashsoul) May 19, 2025

Tickets go on sale through an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales rolling out through the week. The general public onsale opens Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Fans can also shop the secondary market—with no added fees—via Wiz Khalifa Tickets at Ticket Club.

Since breaking through with 2011’s chart-topping hit “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa has amassed billions of streams, multiple GRAMMY® nods, a Golden Globe nomination, and a string of genre-bending releases that keep crowds lit from start to finish. From his record-setting “See You Again” to 2024’s collaborative Full Court Press and this spring’s hugely anticipated Kush + Orange Juice 2, the Taylor Gang chief remains one of hip-hop’s most reliable live draws.

Wiz Khalifa — Good Vibes Only Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
May 20, 2025Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TNTickets
May 21, 2025Canopy Club – Urbana, ILTickets
May 22, 2025Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IATickets
May 23, 2025Majestic Theatre – Madison, WITickets
May 24, 2025The Rave – Milwaukee, WITickets
May 25, 2025First Avenue – Minneapolis, MNTickets
May 27, 2025The Admiral – Omaha, NETickets
May 28, 2025Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MOTickets
May 29, 2025The Truman – Kansas City, MOTickets
May 30, 2025Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OKTickets
May 31, 2025Little Rock Hall – Little Rock, ARTickets
June 1, 2025Cains Ballroom – Tulsa, OKTickets
June 3, 2025Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NETickets
June 4, 2025The Lincoln – Cheyenne, WYTickets
June 8, 2025Cargo Concert Hall – Reno, NVTickets
June 9, 2025Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CATickets
June 10, 2025Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CATickets
June 11, 2025Bakersfield Fox Theater – Bakersfield, CATickets
July 6, 2025Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NYTickets
July 8, 2025Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MATickets
July 9, 2025Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NYTickets
July 10, 2025Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJTickets
July 12, 2025Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OHTickets
July 13, 2025Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, INTickets
July 15, 2025Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OHTickets
July 18, 2025Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ONTickets
July 19, 2025The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PATickets
July 21, 2025Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MOTickets
July 22, 2025Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, ILTickets
July 23, 2025Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MITickets
July 25, 2025Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VATickets
July 26, 2025Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NCTickets
July 27, 2025Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GATickets
Aug 24, 2025Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre – Palmer, AKTickets

Links above lead to the artist’s official ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Lorna Shore Plots 2025 Fall North American Tour to Support New Record

Lorna Shore Plots 2025 Fall North American Tour to Support New Record

Olivia Perreault 1 hour ago
Read More
Dermot Kennedy Plots Intimate North American Fall Tour

Dermot Kennedy Plots Intimate North American Fall Tour

Victoria Drum 2 hours ago
Read More
Trump Escalates Springsteen Feud, Threatens Probes of Harris-Supporting Artists

Trump Escalates Springsteen Feud, Threatens Probes of Harris-Supporting Artists

Dave Clark 2 hours ago
Read More