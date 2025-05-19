Wiz Khalifa Extends Good Vibes Only Tour
Wiz Khalifa is keeping the smoke rolling this summer, tacking a brand-new stretch of dates onto his already-busy itinerary with the Good Vibes Only Tour: Smoker’s Edition. The second leg begins July 29 in Austin, Texas, and will bring the multi-platinum rapper to amphitheaters across North America with support from Dom Kennedy, Earl Sweatshirt, Curren$y, Ab-Soul, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics.
The freshly announced shows follow the first leg of Good Vibes Only—a previously revealed co-headlining run with dancehall icon Sean Paul—and stretch Wiz’s summer routing from late May club dates through an August 14 finale in Ridgefield, Washington. Fans in markets from Sacramento to Toronto will have the chance to catch the Pittsburgh native’s high-energy set, which arrives just weeks after the release of his eighth studio album, Kush + Orange Juice 2.
SLIDE. https://t.co/DOTeHp3S6F pic.twitter.com/YLZol1Xzp5— Ab-Soul (@abdashsoul) May 19, 2025
Tickets go on sale through an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales rolling out through the week. The general public onsale opens Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Fans can also shop the secondary market—with no added fees—via Wiz Khalifa Tickets at Ticket Club.
Since breaking through with 2011’s chart-topping hit “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa has amassed billions of streams, multiple GRAMMY® nods, a Golden Globe nomination, and a string of genre-bending releases that keep crowds lit from start to finish. From his record-setting “See You Again” to 2024’s collaborative Full Court Press and this spring’s hugely anticipated Kush + Orange Juice 2, the Taylor Gang chief remains one of hip-hop’s most reliable live draws.
Wiz Khalifa — Good Vibes Only Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|May 20, 2025
|Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
|Tickets
|May 21, 2025
|Canopy Club – Urbana, IL
|Tickets
|May 22, 2025
|Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IA
|Tickets
|May 23, 2025
|Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI
|Tickets
|May 24, 2025
|The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets
|May 25, 2025
|First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|May 27, 2025
|The Admiral – Omaha, NE
|Tickets
|May 28, 2025
|Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO
|Tickets
|May 29, 2025
|The Truman – Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|May 30, 2025
|Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK
|Tickets
|May 31, 2025
|Little Rock Hall – Little Rock, AR
|Tickets
|June 1, 2025
|Cains Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
|Tickets
|June 3, 2025
|Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE
|Tickets
|June 4, 2025
|The Lincoln – Cheyenne, WY
|Tickets
|June 8, 2025
|Cargo Concert Hall – Reno, NV
|Tickets
|June 9, 2025
|Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
|Tickets
|June 10, 2025
|Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA
|Tickets
|June 11, 2025
|Bakersfield Fox Theater – Bakersfield, CA
|Tickets
|July 6, 2025
|Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY
|Tickets
|July 8, 2025
|Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
|Tickets
|July 9, 2025
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
|Tickets
|July 10, 2025
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ
|Tickets
|July 12, 2025
|Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
|Tickets
|July 13, 2025
|Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
|Tickets
|July 15, 2025
|Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Tickets
|July 18, 2025
|Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|July 19, 2025
|The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
|Tickets
|July 21, 2025
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO
|Tickets
|July 22, 2025
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL
|Tickets
|July 23, 2025
|Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI
|Tickets
|July 25, 2025
|Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
|Tickets
|July 26, 2025
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
|Tickets
|July 27, 2025
|Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|Aug 24, 2025
|Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre – Palmer, AK
|Tickets
Links above lead to the artist’s official ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”