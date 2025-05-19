Wiz Khalifa Extends Good Vibes Only Tour

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is keeping the smoke rolling this summer, tacking a brand-new stretch of dates onto his already-busy itinerary with the Good Vibes Only Tour: Smoker’s Edition. The second leg begins July 29 in Austin, Texas, and will bring the multi-platinum rapper to amphitheaters across North America with support from Dom Kennedy, Earl Sweatshirt, Curren$y, Ab-Soul, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics.

The freshly announced shows follow the first leg of Good Vibes Only—a previously revealed co-headlining run with dancehall icon Sean Paul—and stretch Wiz’s summer routing from late May club dates through an August 14 finale in Ridgefield, Washington. Fans in markets from Sacramento to Toronto will have the chance to catch the Pittsburgh native’s high-energy set, which arrives just weeks after the release of his eighth studio album, Kush + Orange Juice 2.

Tickets go on sale through an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales rolling out through the week. The general public onsale opens Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Fans can also shop the secondary market—with no added fees—via Wiz Khalifa Tickets at Ticket Club.

Since breaking through with 2011’s chart-topping hit “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa has amassed billions of streams, multiple GRAMMY® nods, a Golden Globe nomination, and a string of genre-bending releases that keep crowds lit from start to finish. From his record-setting “See You Again” to 2024’s collaborative Full Court Press and this spring’s hugely anticipated Kush + Orange Juice 2, the Taylor Gang chief remains one of hip-hop’s most reliable live draws.

Date Venue and City Shop May 20, 2025 Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN Tickets May 21, 2025 Canopy Club – Urbana, IL Tickets May 22, 2025 Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IA Tickets May 23, 2025 Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI Tickets May 24, 2025 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI Tickets May 25, 2025 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN Tickets May 27, 2025 The Admiral – Omaha, NE Tickets May 28, 2025 Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO Tickets May 29, 2025 The Truman – Kansas City, MO Tickets May 30, 2025 Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK Tickets May 31, 2025 Little Rock Hall – Little Rock, AR Tickets June 1, 2025 Cains Ballroom – Tulsa, OK Tickets June 3, 2025 Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE Tickets June 4, 2025 The Lincoln – Cheyenne, WY Tickets June 8, 2025 Cargo Concert Hall – Reno, NV Tickets June 9, 2025 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA Tickets June 10, 2025 Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA Tickets June 11, 2025 Bakersfield Fox Theater – Bakersfield, CA Tickets July 6, 2025 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY Tickets July 8, 2025 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA Tickets July 9, 2025 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Tickets July 10, 2025 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ Tickets July 12, 2025 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Tickets July 13, 2025 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN Tickets July 15, 2025 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Tickets July 18, 2025 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Tickets July 19, 2025 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA Tickets July 21, 2025 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO Tickets July 22, 2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Tickets July 23, 2025 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI Tickets July 25, 2025 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA Tickets July 26, 2025 Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC Tickets July 27, 2025 Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA Tickets Aug 24, 2025 Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre – Palmer, AK Tickets

Links above lead to the artist’s official ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”