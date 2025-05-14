Ticketnews Ads
WWE Sets Los Angeles Doubleheader for June 7

WWE is bringing a rare same-day doubleheader to Los Angeles this summer, with Worlds Collide and Money In The Bank both slated for Saturday, June 7.

The day kicks off at 12 p.m. PT with Worlds Collide at the Kia Forum, followed by the premium live event Money In The Bank, set for 4 p.m. PT at the newly-opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Tickets to both events are currently up-for-grabs via WWE’s official website. Combo tickets covering both events remain available at wwe.com/LA, offering fans a full day of in-ring action. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

WWE is also offering Money In The Bank Priority Passes through On Location, the company’s official fan hospitality partner. These packages include premium seating, ringside photo ops, appearances by WWE Superstars, and pre-show hospitality access. More details are available at onlocationexp.com/mitb.

Money In The Bank and Worlds Collide are part of WWE’s growing lineup of stadium and arena-scale events under parent company TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), building on the success of recent shows in major markets around the globe.

TKO Group Holdings just reported solid financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, driven by growth at both WWE and UFC. The company also raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance, factoring in continued strength across its core businesses and the recent addition of IMG, On Location, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to its portfolio.

