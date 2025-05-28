XP Raises $6.2M to Scale Fan-First Ticket Marketplace, Expand Tech-Driven Offerings

Fan-centric ticketing marketplace XP has raised $6.2 million in new funding as it looks to accelerate growth and further distinguish itself in the competitive live event resale landscape. The investment round was led by Blockchange, with additional backing from L1D, Reflexive, and others.

Founded by Michael Saunders, XP has gained traction by emphasizing transparent pricing and consumer-friendly features in an industry often criticized for hidden fees and inconsistent pricing. According to the company, XP now offers access to more than 50 million tickets nationwide and drives millions in annual ticket sales.

“Buying tickets shouldn’t feel like you’re getting taken advantage of,” Saunders said in a press release. “Fandom is an integral part of a person’s identity, and yet most platforms treat fans like transactions. We believe fans deserve better.”

XP’s pitch to consumers centers on tools that empower buyers to make more informed decisions. Among its key features is Price Alerts, which notifies users when specific tickets hit a target price, and Tixpy, a tool that compares total costs across major marketplaces in real-time.

The company says fans save up to 30% compared to other resale platforms, thanks in part to its no-hidden-fees pricing model.

Looking forward, XP plans to use the funding to advance its identity-driven and AI-powered offerings. The company says it is exploring blockchain and other technologies to give fans more control, enable personalized rewards, and strengthen community engagement.

“Every fan interaction on XP—from discovering new events to reliving cherished memories—is designed to be rewarding, joyful, and genuinely magical,” Saunders said.

While established resale giants like StubHub and SeatGeek dominate much of the secondary ticketing market, XP is positioning itself as an alternative for fans frustrated by high fees and a lack of personalization.

The company’s focus on tech-forward innovation and loyalty-based rewards may offer a compelling differentiator as the ticketing industry continues to grapple with regulatory scrutiny and shifting consumer expectations.

XP is available at www.xp.tickets and via a free iOS app.