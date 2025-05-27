Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces Book Tour Supporting Upcoming Memoir

Legendary singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens has announced his return to the stage with his Cat on the Road to Findout tour. This marks the artist’s first North American tour in over a decade, bringing his timeless music and spiritual presence to audiences across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. this fall.

The North American leg begins October 2 in Philadelphia and includes stops in major cities including Boston, Toronto, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Preceding those dates, Yusuf will also tour the United Kingdom and Ireland, performing in historic theaters in London, Manchester, Dublin, and more.

Reflecting on the tour and his personal journey, Yusuf shared, “Having passed through the exhaustingly complex maze of everyday material life, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition, and artistic achievements, I think I’ve got a few things to share.”

General onsale begins Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details and purchase access through the official Cat Stevens website. Additionally, tickets will be available on resale platforms such as Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding typical service fees—visit Yusuf / Cat Stevens Tickets to browse available listings.

Cat Stevens, also known as Yusuf Islam, rose to global fame in the 1970s with hits like “Father and Son,” “Wild World,” and “Peace Train.” His introspective songwriting and unique blend of folk, pop, and spiritual themes have resonated for generations. The Cat on the Road to Findout tour promises a reflective and uplifting experience, celebrating a catalog that continues to inspire.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Cat on the Road to Findout Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 9/6 Corn Exchange – Cambridge, UK 9/8 Bristol Beacon – Bristol, UK 9/11 Alexandra Theatre – Birmingham, UK 9/14 Theatre Royal Drury Lane – London, UK 9/16 Bridgewater Hall – Manchester, UK 9/18 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, IE 9/22 Royal Concert Hall – Glasgow, UK 10/2 The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA 10/6 Boch Center Theatre – Boston, MA 10/8 Massey Hall – Toronto, ON 10/11 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY 10/14 The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL 10/18 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA 10/21 Dolby Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

