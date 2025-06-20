Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace to Lead Final Weeks of ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway

The Broadway revival of “Cabaret” will end its run at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre on October 19. The production opened on April 21, 2024, following a transfer from London’s West End, where the revival continues to run.

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace will join the production for its final 13 weeks, beginning performances on July 22. They will take over the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, from current stars Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada, whose final shows are set for July 20.

Both Porter and Wallace previously appeared in the West End staging of “Cabaret,” performing these roles earlier in 2024.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate this production’s incredible run on Broadway than by welcoming Billy and Marisha into the company for our final 13 weeks,” said director Rebecca Frecknall in a statement. “They brought down the house every night on the West End, and I cannot wait for Broadway audiences to experience the electricity they generate together.”

The current cast also includes Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Ellen Harvey as Fraulein Schneider, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

The creative team features choreography by Julia Cheng, set and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Nick Lidster for Autograph, and music supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte.

Additional credits include hair and wig design by Sam Cox, makeup design by Guy Common, prologue composition and music direction by Angus MacRae, and prologue direction by Jordan Fein. Casting is by Bernard Telsey and Kristian Charbonier, with Thomas Recktenwald as production stage manager.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Cabaret” website.