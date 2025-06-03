A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical tickets on sale in Norfolk

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical is tuning up for a week-long run at Chrysler Hall in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 2-7, 2025. The Broadway hit, built around the timeless songbook and life story of Neil Diamond, will bring “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and dozens more classics to Hampton Roads in a dazzling new production.

Tickets for all eight performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Chrysler Hall box office, but many will turn to ScoreBig, where seats for major events come with no hidden fees and a 10 percent discount for TicketNews readers using code TICKETNEWS10.

The musical has drawn raves on tour for its concert-style staging and a narrative that charts Diamond’s rise from Brooklyn songwriter to arena superstar. Audiences can expect stellar vocal performances backed by a live band, immersive visuals and a script that captures the emotional highs and lows behind his biggest hits.

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk’s premier theater since 1972, offers excellent sightlines, acoustics and easy access from I-264. Whether you’re a lifelong Diamond devotee or a fan discovering his catalog for the first time, this limited engagement promises a sing-along atmosphere and Broadway-level production values within reach of Tidewater audiences.

