A Day to Remember, Yellowcard Reveal Co-Headlining ‘Maximum Fun’ Tour

The metalcore heavyweights A Day to Remember are teaming up with the pop-punkers of Yellowcard for a massive North American co-headlining run this fall.

The 36-date “Maximum Fun Tour” will kick-off at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on September 5, followed by gigs in Toronto, Charlotte, Houston, Tampa, and Albuquerque. They’ll appear in venues like the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, North Charleston Coliseum, and Austin’s Moody Center before wrapping-up at Corpus Christi’s AmericanBank Center.

Throughout the run, State Champs, The Wonder Years, Boundaries, and Dinosaur Pile-Up will provide support, varying per date.

Tickets head on sale starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general public sale this Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time via ADTR’s official website and Yellowcard’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

ADTR will be touring in support of 2025’s surprise album Big Ole Album Vol. 1; the record features tracks “Miracle,” “Make It Make Sense,” and “LeBron.” Yellowcard, on the other hand, are gearing up to release their highly-anticipated 11th studio album, Better Days, this October. The record will mark their first since 2014, produced by blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Find the full list of co-headlining dates below:

A Day to Remember + Yellowcard | Maximum Fun Tour 2025

September 5: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

September 7: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

September 10: Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

September 11: Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

September 13: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^

September 14: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

September 16: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

September 17: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

September 19: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

September 21: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

September 23: Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman*

September 24: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

September 26: Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*

September 27: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 28: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

October 22: Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena+

October 23: San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park+

October 25: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre+

October 26: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+

October 28: Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena+

October 29: Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

October 31: Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena+

November 1: Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena+

November 2: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory+

November 4: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+

November 5: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

November 6: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center+

November 8: Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena+

November 9: Bridgeport, CT – Total Mortgage Arena+

November 11: North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum+

November 13: Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

November 14: Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center+

November 18: Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena+

November 20: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

November 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center+

November 22: Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center+

* = support from State Champs and Boundaries

^ = support from The Wonder Years and Boundaries

+ = support from The Wonder Years and Dinosaur Pile-Up