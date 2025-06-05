A Day To Remember & Yellowcard tickets on sale in Cuyahoga Falls

A Day To Remember joins Yellowcard for a co-headlining evening at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 2025. Fans can expect an electrifying mix of pop-punk, metalcore and alternative anthems across both bands’ sets.

Tickets for Sept. 5 are on sale now. Purchase at the Blossom Music Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Since debuting in 2004, A Day To Remember has become a mainstay of modern rock, blending melodic choruses with heavy breakdowns. Hits like “The Downfall of Us All” and “All I Want” have cemented their status at festivals worldwide. Yellowcard rose to fame in the early 2000s with fan favorites like “Ocean Avenue,” and both acts have consistently sold out venues across North America.

Blossom Music Center—northeast Ohio’s premier outdoor amphitheater—features terraced lawn seating, covered pavilion areas and first-rate sound quality. This show promises an unforgettable evening of sing-alongs, nostalgic throwbacks and dynamic stage production under the Ohio sky.

Shop for A Day To Remember & Yellowcard tickets at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Day To Remember & Yellowcard tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.