A Drag Queen Christmas tickets on sale in Durham

A Drag Queen Christmas

A Drag Queen Christmas decks Durham Performing Arts Center with sequins, humor and holiday hits on Nov. 18, 2025. Curtains rise at 7:30 p.m. in the 2,700-seat DPAC, renowned for Broadway-quality production values.

Tickets are available now at the DPAC box office and on ScoreBig, where unapologetic revelers can snag prime orchestra rows without paying hidden processing fees—money better spent on meet-and-greet upgrades or limited-edition merch.

The 2025 tour’s lineup of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni—often including favorites like Alyssa Edwards, Miz Cracker and Trinity The Tuck—serves up live vocals, lip-sync showstoppers and side-splitting comedy sketches wrapped in boundary-pushing couture. Expect holiday classics reinvented with fierce choreography, plus fan-interactive segments that can land you onstage under the disco ball.

DPAC’s massive video wall and concert-level sound system turn each queen’s runway reveal into an Instagram-ready spectacle. Last year’s tour sold out in Raleigh and Charlotte; Durham fans should move fast to secure seats before the wigs start flying.

From naughty-nice mash-ups to heartfelt ballads that close the show, A Drag Queen Christmas promises an inclusive celebration where the only dress code is sparkle.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Drag Queen Christmas tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.