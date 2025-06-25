AC/DC to Return to Australia for First Tour in 10 Years

AC/DC is heading back to Australia. The legendary rock band has announced a 2025 stadium tour, marking their first performances in their home country in ten years.
The tour will kick off in Melbourne on November 12 and continue with stops in Sydney on November 21, Adelaide on November 30, Perth on December 4, and Brisbane on December 14. Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 26.
Joining AC/DC on the run will be fellow Australian act Amyl and the Sniffers. The punk rock group will serve as the opening act for the entire tour.
The upcoming Australian shows follow AC/DC’s recent return to the road. The band completed its first North American tour in nine years earlier this year, with a lineup featuring longtime members Angus Young on lead guitar and Brian Johnson on vocals. They were joined by Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass.
Ahead of their Australian dates, the group will head to Europe for a previously announced run that begins this Thursday in Prague, Czech Republic, and wraps up on August 21 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Tickets for the five-city stadium run go on sale this Thursday, June 26. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official AC/DC website.
A list of tour dates can be found below:
AC/DC 2025 Tour Dates
06/26 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letňany
06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/04 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/08 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Metropolitano Stadium,
07/20 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
07/24 – Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds,
07/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
08/05 – Oslo, NO @ Bjerke Racecourse
08/09 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France
08/17 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Messe Karlsruhe
08/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium
11/12 – Melbourne, AU @ Cricket Ground
11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
11/30 – Adelaide, AU @ bp Adelaide Grand Final
12/04 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
12/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium