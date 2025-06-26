Adam Sandler Announces 2025 ‘You’re My Best Friend’ Tour Dates 

Adam Sandler will hit the road this fall on the newly announced You’re My Best Friend Tour, bringing his stand-up comedy to arenas across North America.
The 32-date trek launches September 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, and winds through venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena before wrapping with a two-night stand at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau on November 1.
Let’s have some funhttps://t.co/1d2j47djwK pic.twitter.com/YLWg6U2bYH
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 26, 2025
Tickets begin with a fan presale Thursday, June 26 at noon local time via Ticketmaster (use code TREBLE). The general public on-sale follows Friday, June 27 at noon. Fans can also score seats on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members avoid service fees—via Adam Sandler Tickets.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Adam Sandler You’re My Best Friend Tour Dates
Date Venue and City Sept. 5, 2025 Vystar Memorial – Jacksonville, FL Sept. 6, 2025 Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL Sept. 7, 2025 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL Sept. 8, 2025 Hertz Arena – Estero, FL Sept. 10, 2025 Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC Sept. 11, 2025 Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC Sept. 12, 2025 John Paul Jones Arena – Charlottesville, VA Sept. 13, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Sept. 15, 2025 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Sept. 16, 2025 MVP Arena – Albany, NY Sept. 17, 2025 Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial – Syracuse, NY Sept. 19, 2025 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Sept. 20, 2025 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Sept. 21, 2025 KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY Sept. 26, 2025 Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT Sept. 27, 2025 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC Sept. 28, 2025 Giant Center – Hershey, PA Sept. 30, 2025 TD Garden – Boston, MA Oct. 5, 2025 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI Oct. 6, 2025 Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN Oct. 12, 2025 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Oct. 13, 2025 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Oct. 14, 2025 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Oct. 15, 2025 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH Oct. 16, 2025 Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center – Lexington, KY Oct. 17, 2025 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO Oct. 20, 2025 United Center – Chicago, IL Oct. 21, 2025 CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE Oct. 26, 2025 Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT Oct. 27, 2025 Ford Idaho Center Arena – Nampa, ID Oct. 28, 2025 Moda Center – Portland, OR Oct. 29, 2025 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Oct. 31, 2025 Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NV Nov. 1, 2025 Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NV
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with the code “TICKETNEWS.”