Adam Sandler Announces 2025 ‘You’re My Best Friend’ Tour Dates 

Adam Sandler will hit the road this fall on the newly announced You’re My Best Friend Tour, bringing his stand-up comedy to arenas across North America.

The 32-date trek launches September 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, and winds through venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena before wrapping with a two-night stand at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau on November 1.