Addison Rae Sets 2025 Headlining Tour in Support of Debut Album
Addison Rae will hit the road in 2025 for her first-ever headlining tour. The pop singer and social media star confirmed plans for “The Addison Tour,” a global run supporting her debut album Addison.
The tour will begin with a short run of European shows in late summer before moving to North America in the fall. Rae will open the North American leg on September 22 in Austin, Texas, and continue with performances in Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Oakland.
The North American dates will wrap up on October 19 in Los Angeles. Following that, Rae will travel to Australia for three shows in November.
Tickets for the tour will first become available through an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access on Rae’s official website. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates will also begin on June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with the code TREBLE required for access. General on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and Rae’s website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Addison Rae 2025 Tour Dates
08/26 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
08/28 — Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy
08/30 — London, GB @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
09/02 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/04 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
09/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
09/07 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
09/08 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
09/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
09/25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/11 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum
11/14 — Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
11/17 — Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre