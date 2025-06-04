AEG Presents Acquires Nashville-Based Gary Musick Productions, Destination Musick City

AEG Presents has expanded its presence in the corporate events and destination management space with the acquisition of Nashville-based Gary Musick Productions and its affiliated company, Destination Musick City.

The move brings decades of expertise in scenic fabrication, audio-visual production, and event execution under the AEG umbrella, further diversifying the global entertainment company’s offerings beyond its core live music and festival operations.

Gary Musick Productions will retain its name and continue operating out of Nashville, offering services including custom set design, live streaming, branding integration, and large-scale corporate and social event production. Destination Musick City, its sister company, will also continue to serve as a full-service destination management company for groups visiting Nashville, and remain part of a larger international DMC network.

“For 45 years, Gary Musick Productions has built a legacy of excellence, producing more than 10,000 events, concerts, and corporate meetings,” said Gary Musick, founder and president of the company. “Our commitment to crafting unforgettable productions remains unchanged, and as part of AEG Presents, we now have access to even greater resources, venues, and creative opportunities for our clients.”

The acquisition is expected to enhance AEG Presents’ ability to deliver customized live event solutions to a wider array of corporate and institutional clients. It also opens doors for Gary Musick Productions to expand into music festivals and concert touring, leveraging AEG’s vast network of venues and entertainment partnerships.

“Gary and his team have built an exceptional business in event production and destination management,” said Shawn Trell, executive vice president and COO of AEG Presents. “Their expertise is an ideal complement to our commitment to delivering outstanding live experiences worldwide.”

Gary Musick Productions’ clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, national associations, sports teams, cruise lines, and nonprofits. Musick will continue to lead the company in its next phase of growth as it integrates into AEG’s global infrastructure.

The acquisition represents a strategic investment by AEG Presents in the growing demand for full-service event production and destination management solutions, particularly in major markets like Nashville that serve as key hubs for both entertainment and business travel.